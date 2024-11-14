Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

WhatsApp rolls out the ability to draft your messages for later

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
An illustration of WhatsApp's Drafts feature
WhatsApp just dropped a new feature, and it's one many users have been requesting for a while: "Message Drafts". This means you'll never have to worry about losing a half-written message again.  If you get distracted or interrupted while writing, WhatsApp will now save your message as a draft.

The way it works is pretty simple.  Whenever you start typing a message but don't send it, WhatsApp will put a little green "Draft" indicator on the chat.  This indicator also shows up in your chat list, along with a preview of the message you started writing.  And to make things even easier, any chats with drafts will be bumped to the top of your chat list so you can quickly find them and finish what you were saying.

A screenshot of the WhatsApp draft feature in use
WhatsApp drafted messages. | Image credit — Meta

This update brings WhatsApp more in line with other messaging apps like Google Messages, which have had similar draft features for a while. It's a small change, but it makes a big difference in terms of convenience.  No more lost thoughts or forgotten replies.

But that's not all. WhatsApp has been busy rolling out other new features lately too. Remember the Custom Lists feature from a couple of weeks ago?  That lets you organize your chats with tags like "work", "friends", or "family". You can even create your own custom tags to really personalize your chat list.

Additionally, WhatsApp is apparently working on an update that will let you use a username instead of a phone number. This means you might eventually be able to use WhatsApp on any device without needing your phone nearby.  It's still in the works, but it sounds like it will include a cool synchronization feature to keep your contacts up-to-date across all your devices.

Personally, I'm really liking these updates from WhatsApp. The "Message Drafts" feature is something I know I'll probably end up using all the time. And the idea of using WhatsApp without a phone number is a feature that I have been wanting for a while as well. It'll be interesting to see how they implement that and what kind of impact it has on how people use the app.  It seems like WhatsApp is really stepping up its game lately.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless