WhatsApp to make unfinished messages easy to find
WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular messaging apps with over 2 billion users, frequently introduces new features and updates. For example, just recently, Meta, its parent company, announced that its AI assistant, Meta AI, will have more functions in WhatsApp and its siblings, Facebook and Instagram. However, since the main purpose of a messaging app is to let you text and send messages, it’s refreshing to see that not all new features are focused on AI – like this upcoming addition.
Thanks to the recent WhatsApp beta update for Android, now available on the Google Play Store, it was discovered that WhatsApp is experimenting with a message draft feature for the chats list. Earlier this month, the same feature was also seen on iOS, indicating that both operating systems are set to get this handy addition.
Basically, with the new draft label, any chat that has an unfinished message will be clearly marked in the chat list, making it super easy for users to spot them. While this feature is currently available to a select group of beta testers, it’s expected to reach a wider audience soon.
While this might seem like a minor update, I believe it is going to make life a lot easier for users, especially for those of us who are a bit forgetful. For example, I can’t count the number of times I’ve started writing a birthday message, gotten sidetracked, and then found out days or even weeks later that I never hit send, and it’s still just sitting there as a draft. So, if you are anything like me, you will definitely appreciate this handy new feature.
Simplified access to draft messages
Some beta testers are already getting a taste of the new feature that lets them manage their draft messages directly from the chats list. This update eliminates the hassle of opening each conversation to see if there are any unfinished messages. If you are part of the rollout, you will spot a draft label next to the chat message indicating that something has been left incomplete.
The new feature will add a draft label next to any chat with an incomplete message. | Image credit – WABetaInfo
While this might seem like a minor update, I believe it is going to make life a lot easier for users, especially for those of us who are a bit forgetful. For example, I can’t count the number of times I’ve started writing a birthday message, gotten sidetracked, and then found out days or even weeks later that I never hit send, and it’s still just sitting there as a draft. So, if you are anything like me, you will definitely appreciate this handy new feature.
In other WhatsApp news, the app is simplifying channel discovery with a new in-app directory and is also testing out some new camera effects directly within the app.
