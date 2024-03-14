Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

WhatsApp revives testing long-lost chat filters feature to help you organize your chaos

Apps
WhatsApp revives testing long-lost chat filters feature to help you organize your chaos
TL;DR:

  • WhatsApp reintroduces chat filters in its latest Android beta, aiming to improve conversation organization.
  • New filters include options for showing unread messages and grouping all group chats.
  • Additional upcoming features focus on pinning chats and indicating end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp has been working on a chat filters feature for a while now. It was first seen in a beta version of the app last summer, then in September, but there hasn't been much progress since then. Usually, features tested in beta versions can get dropped, so many thought chat filters might meet the same fate. However, recent signs suggest otherwise.

WABetaInfo, the go-to source for WhatsApp updates, revealed that the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.16 update, available on the Google Play Store, includes a feature allowing users to filter conversations. This feature is currently being rolled out to a select group of beta testers.



As you can see in the screenshot, beta testers might spot a new row with chat filters at the top of their conversation list. These filters let users sort their chats by displaying only specific types. WhatsApp is introducing a filter specifically for showing unread conversations and another one for listing all group chats.

Earlier, the app experimented with filters for Personal and Business chats, but it appears these filters have been shelved for now. It's worth noting that the filters are situated under the top app bar, so it might require some scrolling down the chats list to notice if this feature is available for your account.

Chat filtering helps users organize their conversations, making it easier to find and access specific chats without scrolling through a long list of messages. This streamlined approach makes communication management more efficient for users.

Recommended Stories
And talking about managing communications, the Meta-owned app is also working on a new feature that will allow users to pin more chats at the top of the app. Additionally, a new feature to indicate end-to-end encrypted conversations might be coming soon, further enhancing the user experience.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale at a jumbo discount in two variants
Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale at a jumbo discount in two variants

Latest News

Google Maps gets a social upgrade: You can now see brands' latest posts directly in Maps
Google Maps gets a social upgrade: You can now see brands' latest posts directly in Maps
This is stopping the Nothing Phone (2a) from mass US availability
This is stopping the Nothing Phone (2a) from mass US availability
Amazon surpasses its Christmas deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, bringing it to its lowest price
Amazon surpasses its Christmas deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, bringing it to its lowest price
The uber-powerful Sonos Move 2 speaker moves down to a record low price
The uber-powerful Sonos Move 2 speaker moves down to a record low price
AirTag helps UK builder get back his “pride and joy” just an hour after the accident
AirTag helps UK builder get back his “pride and joy” just an hour after the accident
Amazon's OG Echo Auto is simply too cheap to be ignored in this crazy new deal
Amazon's OG Echo Auto is simply too cheap to be ignored in this crazy new deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless