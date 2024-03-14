WhatsApp revives testing long-lost chat filters feature to help you organize your chaos

Up Next:
TL;DR:
- WhatsApp reintroduces chat filters in its latest Android beta, aiming to improve conversation organization.
- New filters include options for showing unread messages and grouping all group chats.
- Additional upcoming features focus on pinning chats and indicating end-to-end encryption.
WhatsApp has been working on a chat filters feature for a while now. It was first seen in a beta version of the app last summer, then in September, but there hasn't been much progress since then. Usually, features tested in beta versions can get dropped, so many thought chat filters might meet the same fate. However, recent signs suggest otherwise.
WABetaInfo, the go-to source for WhatsApp updates, revealed that the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.16 update, available on the Google Play Store, includes a feature allowing users to filter conversations. This feature is currently being rolled out to a select group of beta testers.
The chat filters feature in the latest beta version (Image Credit–WABetaInfo)
As you can see in the screenshot, beta testers might spot a new row with chat filters at the top of their conversation list. These filters let users sort their chats by displaying only specific types. WhatsApp is introducing a filter specifically for showing unread conversations and another one for listing all group chats.
Earlier, the app experimented with filters for Personal and Business chats, but it appears these filters have been shelved for now. It's worth noting that the filters are situated under the top app bar, so it might require some scrolling down the chats list to notice if this feature is available for your account.
Chat filtering helps users organize their conversations, making it easier to find and access specific chats without scrolling through a long list of messages. This streamlined approach makes communication management more efficient for users.
