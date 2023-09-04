Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

WhatsApp is working on a new interface design with changed colors and chat filters

Apps
WhatsApp is working on a new interface design with changed colors and chat filters
WhatsApp often releases updates, and while some may be minor, like, for example, avatar reactions to status updates, the upcoming WhatsApp update seems to be quite big, as it involves interface redesign.

As reported by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is in the process of redesigning its interface. The latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.23.18.18, available on the Google Play Store, reveals several enhancements to the top app bar for a future app update. These enhancements include altering the background color, modifying the top bar navigation, and introducing chat filters.

Earlier in June, an alteration in the background color from green to white was observed, and it's now evident that this change will be included in a future app update.

 
Image Credit–Wabetainfo - WhatsApp is working on a new interface design with changed colors and chat filters
Image Credit–Wabetainfo


WhatsApp's top bar is being redesigned to include an additional menu button to the right, next to your profile avatar. The background color of this area, as well as the top status bar, has transitioned from green to white. The WhatsApp logo on the app bar shifts its color from white to green.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is actively developing a new feature that will enable users to filter their conversations by sorting them into lists of unread messages, personal chats, or business discussions. This forthcoming feature aims to provide users with greater control when navigating their conversations.

It's worth noting that similar changes are also in progress for WhatsApp on iOS. This indicates WhatsApp's intent to align both apps with a similar interface and feature set, with both apps adhering to the Material Design 3 guidelines. Material Design 3 is the latest version of Google's open-source design system that uses dynamic color, typography, motion, and components to create a more personalized and accessible user experience. Material 3 is designed to be used across a variety of platforms, including Android and iOS.

The new interface, featuring a white top app bar and a green app name, is currently in development and will be included in a future app update.

Popular stories

Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless