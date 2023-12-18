A new WhatsApp redesign could render existing floating action buttons obsolete

introducing Pinned Messages now everyone can stay on top of a chat by keeping the important messages up top pic.twitter.com/nDcsgoJyga — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 12, 2023







As you might have guessed, the feature allows users to easily find important messages by placing them on top. For the time being, the app permits a user to pin one message to the top of a conversation for 24 hours, seven days, or a month.