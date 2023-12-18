Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

A new WhatsApp redesign could render existing floating action buttons obsolete

WhatsApp for Android is rolling out a new update that could make it easier and faster to post status updates from the dedicated Updates tab. The new 2.23.26.13 version of the app, still in beta testing, provides a redesign that essentially renders the floating action buttons obsolete.

In its current version, WhatsApp for Android has two floating action buttons (FABs) on the bottom right of the screen, which must be tapped for a user to post a text or an image. However, with the implementation of Channels and its introduction in the Updates tab, clicking those buttons became less coherent. That was because posts by followed channels overlapped the FABs, making it easier to tap them unintentionally.


However, an image posted by WABetaInfo shows two new icons, a Camera icon and a Pencil one, situated into the Status header that replace the FABs altogether. Those two icons can be used for quicker and seamless GIF, text, or image sharing between contacts. The redesign aims to enhance the overall user experience.

As an additional note, WABetaInfo suggests that some users may be able to test a different redesign, where the two new icons are added to the FABs. Moreover, while the redesign is expected with the 2.23.26.13 version of the app, some users may be lucky enough to get the updated look with the previous version. The changed look should become more widely available in the coming days.

While the update possibly won’t be more than a minor tweak in the interface, WhatsApp recently added a new feature that should have been there a long time ago – Pinned Messages.


As you might have guessed, the feature allows users to easily find important messages by placing them on top. For the time being, the app permits a user to pin one message to the top of a conversation for 24 hours, seven days, or a month.
