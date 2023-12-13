Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

WhatsApp starts rolling out the ability to pin messages

WhatsApp starts rolling out the ability to pin messages
Meta has just announced that pinned messages are making their debut on its WhatsApp messaging app. The new feature is currently rolling out to users, but it will take some time for everyone to see it in their app.

An extensive FAQ related to the new feature is now available for users to peruse in order to learn how pinned messages work. The procedure is quite simple on both iOS and Android platforms.

Android users can tap and hold the message, tap the three-dot icon, choose Pin, and then select the pin duration: 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. On the other hand, iPhone users must tap and hold the message, tap More options, then tap Pin and select the pin duration: 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

To unpin a message before the time runs out, simply tap and hold the message, and choose Unpin. iPhone users will find Unpin in the More options tab after tapping and holding the message. For web and desktop users, head to the message that you want to unpin, click the arrow down icon, and choose Unpin.

As far as group chats go, WhatsApp mentions that group admins can choose to allow members to pin messages in group chat. This option is available on Android devices by turning Edit group settings on or off in the Group Settings menu.

On iPhones, the option is available in the Group info / Group Settings / Edit Group Settings / select All members or Only Admins. Keep in mind that when a message is pinned in a group chat, a system message will be shared with everyone on the chat.
