Here's how WhatsApp and Messenger will work with third-party messaging services (EU only)

Apps
WhatsApp & Messenger third-party chats notifications
WhatsApp/Messenger notification about third-party chats | Screenshots credit: Meta
Under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), Meta must operate major changes to how WhatsApp and Messenger work with third-party messaging services. Over the weekend, the social network giant revealed how it will enable interoperability for Messenger and WhatsApp with third-party messaging services.

Although this isn’t yet available for Messenger and WhatsApp users in the EU, people using third-party messaging services that have chosen to make their apps interoperable will soon be able to connect with Messenger and WhatsApp users, but only in the EU.

In that regard, Meta announced that it has built new notifications into Messenger and WhatsApp, which will inform users about third-party chats. Besides that, these notifications will remind users each time a new third-party messaging app becomes available.

In addition, Meta revealed that it designed a simple onboarding flow for users where they can learn more about third-party chats and enable this specific feature. Multiple options will be available for Messenger and WhatsApp users, including the ability to choose which third-party apps they want to receive messages from, and how they would like to manage their inbox.

WhatsApp/Messenger users can choose how third-party chats are organized | Screenshots credit: Meta

More importantly, users will be allowed to choose between keeping third-party chats separate from their current inbox or combining all chats in a single inbox. Of course, users will be able to change these settings at any point.

But wait, there’s more! Meta announced that it will offer rich messaging features such as reactions, direct replies, typing indicators, and read receipt. Apart from that, Meta will include the option to create groups in 2025, and voice / video calling between Messenger/WhatsApp and third-party messaging services in 2025, in accordance with the DMA.

Meta hasn’t yet clarified when these changes will go live, but they should soon be available to all users in the European Union. Stay tuned for more updates on Meta’s interoperability plans.
