WhatsApp is working on a voice chat mode for Meta AI









While Meta AI will continuously listen to voice commands in voice chat mode, users will have the ability to stop the mode at any time by leaving the chat or switching to text mode. This ensures that users maintain control over their privacy and interactions with the AI. Additionally, a visual indicator provided by the Android OS will inform users when Meta AI is actively listening, offering further transparency and control.





This latest development affirms Meta's commitment to incorporating AI chatbots across its platforms. It's part of a broader strategy to make their apps more interactive and engaging, and ultimately keep users coming back for more.



Although the voice chat mode feature for Meta AI is still in development, it represents yet another step forward in the integration of AI with everyday communication platforms. While the potential benefits are clear, it remains to be seen how widely adopted and truly useful this feature will be in practice. Will users embrace voice interactions with AI chatbots, or will concerns about privacy and the accuracy of voice recognition technology limit its appeal? As AI continues to evolve, the future of communication on platforms like WhatsApp may be shaped by our willingness to engage with these increasingly sophisticated AI companions.