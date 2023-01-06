WhatsApp may soon allow Android users to move chat history without using Google Drive Backup
Back in July of 2022, WhatsApp was updated to support easy transfer between Android and iOS — which was something entirely impossible before that. However, more options are always welcome, and judging by a recent report from WABetaInfo, they are already in the oven.
With the latest beta version of WhatsApp, a new option was noted in chat settings. It enables users to move chat history from one Android phone to another, without the need for Google Drive to get involved. This is sure to come in handy if you’re looking to quickly transfer your active chats to a brand new smartphone, without the stress wondering if the cloud backup is up to date.
A screenshot of the feature, courtesy of WAbetainfo.
Naturally, the option to backup your chats to Google Drive is still there and won’t be replaced by this new function, at least for the time being. If you really care about keeping your chat history safe, then utilizing both options will probably be your best bet, as they are not mutually exclusive.
And this isn’t everything that the company has in store for its fans. The much requested option to have multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device is also in Beta, while picture-in-picture mode is also being tested for iOS users.
With its numerous plans slowly becoming realized, the Meta-owned company looks to be aiming to make the most out of 2023. It’s great to see that so many of them are indeed being catered to their core-audience, and based on user feedback.
As of now, we have no clue when this feature will roll out to live versions of WhatsApp, but it’s always nice to see that new quality of life improvements are underway. WhatsApp has been on a roll recently with wholesome updates, with the latest live one being the introduction of proxy support for users worldwide.
