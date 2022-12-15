WhatsApp starts testing Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature on iOS
WhatsApp’s latest update is probably the last one in 2022 that brings some important improvements to the app. Although the social app brought several improvements to calling throughout the year, including 32-person calls, muting and call links, a couple more have been added more recently.
For starters, colorful waveforms allow WhatsApp users to see who is speaking if their camera is off. Additionally, in-call banner notification is another feature that’s been added to the app this year to enable users to see when someone new joins a group call.
The plan is to roll out the feature in 2023 to allow iOS users to easily multitask while on a call thanks to a minimized in-call video screen. Unfortunately, no screenshots have been released showing the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) on iOS, but we’re expecting more information sooner rather than later.
And since all WhatsApp calls are end-to-end encrypted by default, it makes sense for the app to want to continue to enhance all the features related to calls. In fact, WhatsApp has already confirmed that it will keep making improvements to calling in 2023, as they continue to support high quality, private calling on the app.
Although it’s not yet coming to all WhatsApp users worldwide, at least we now know that the social app is actively working to bring Picture-in-Picture to everyone in 2023. While highlighting all the improvements to call features it brought throughout the year, WhatsApp revealed that it is now beta testing Picture-in-Picture on iOS.
Earlier this year, WhatsApp introduced new call related features such as 32-person calls, four times the previous amount, as well as the ability to message or mute participants by long pressing on a participant, while keeping the calls going. Also, Call links is another improvement rolled out to WhatsApp this year, a feature that allows users to invite people to a group call by simply sharing a call link.
