 WhatsApp Beta enables users to utilize the app on multiple phones
WhatsApp Beta enables users to utilize the app on multiple phones

WhatsApp Beta enables users to utilize the app on multiple phones
WhatsApp is one of the staples of modern mobile communication. It offers safety through it’s end-to-end encryption and a list of features, which seems to have become ever-growing.

Recently, the app got updated with a brand new feature called Call Links. Not much time has passed since then, and already users enrolled in Beta got some exciting news, which Whatsapp fans have been clamoring for: using a single account across multiple phones.
 

How to activate Companion Mode on WhatsApp


As per Android Police’s helpful guide, the steps are very simple; however, keep in mind that this is only for a limited number of users on the Beta. The easiest way to check if you’ve got access to the feature is by tapping on the top right menu and checking for a “Link Device” option.

If you see it, it’s pretty straightforward from there:

  1. Click on the Link Device button to generate a QR code
  2. Scan the QR code with your Companion device (phone or tablet)
  3. Presto! Now you have WhatsApp on both phones

Naturally, make sure to have WhatsApp installed on your secondary device of choice. The process is very familiar to setting up WhatsApp Desktop, but again – this is a Beta. As such, bugs are expected, but your participation is sure to help clear them out quickly.


Whats there to expect from the App?


WhatsApp seems to be looking to grow its services and it’s refreshing to see. Seasoned Android veterans are sure to have noticed how many apps are available, which allow users to utilize multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device.

That’s a sure sign that this is a sought-after feature, but it would be best served from the Meta-owned company, in order to ensure data safety. But still – maybe this is the next logical step in this update chain, but we will have to wait and see.

Those of you who are already enrolled in the WhatsApp Beta program may want to check if the 2.22.24.18 update is available to them, though a wide rollout is still not unleashed. If you are excited to try this feature, make sure you enroll in the Beta program – you might be one of the lucky ones!
