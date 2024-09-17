Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

WhatsApp is testing a new feature to tag contacts in status updates

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
WhatsApp app shown on a smartphone screen.
WhatsApp has been part of Meta's suite of apps for a while now, and over the years, it's picked up a bunch of features that align it more closely with its siblings, Instagram and Facebook. Now, it looks like the messaging app is gearing up to roll out yet another feature previously exclusive to those social media platforms.

WhatsApp status updates to become even more like Instagram stories


Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android, version 2.24.20.3, now available on the Google Play Store, it's been revealed that WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to mention contacts in their status updates.

Previously, there were reports about this feature being in development, but it looks like WhatsApp is now testing it with the public. Some beta testers can already try out the new ability to mention contacts in their status updates.



This feature lets users bring specific contacts into their status updates by tagging them, which sends a notification their way. When you mention someone, they'll get an alert, making engaging with the right people super easy.

To tag a contact, users will see a button in the caption bar while sharing photos and videos for status updates. This handy option is available right before you hit publish.

It's worth mentioning that these tags are private. This means that other viewers of the status update won't see who's been mentioned. Only the tagged contact will get a notification and a message in their chat.

Plus, you should know that the mentioned contacts can reshare the status update with their own audience using a new reshare button on the status screen. If they think the update is noteworthy or valuable, they can easily pass it along to their contacts, helping to spread the word. However, when they share the status, the original creator stays under wraps, so viewers of the reshared status won't be able to reach out to them directly.

I believe this feature would be a great addition to WhatsApp, as it adds a fun social interaction element to the app and will make users feel more connected. In other WhatsApp news, the app is testing a time-saving shortcut that lets users quickly add chats to lists, and it's also simplifying the process for community owners to transfer ownership.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)

Latest News

Peak Apple stubbornness: iPhone 16 almost has Touch ID but Cupertino refuses to make it happen
Peak Apple stubbornness: iPhone 16 almost has Touch ID but Cupertino refuses to make it happen
The Moto G 5G (2023) remains the budget phone to go for at its current discount
The Moto G 5G (2023) remains the budget phone to go for at its current discount
The Pixel 7 Pro gets even heftier 56% discount on Amazon — act fast and save now
The Pixel 7 Pro gets even heftier 56% discount on Amazon — act fast and save now
The Galaxy S25 Plus may come without a surplus battery capacity
The Galaxy S25 Plus may come without a surplus battery capacity
With iOS 18, you'll now know if your iPhone battery charger is too slow
With iOS 18, you'll now know if your iPhone battery charger is too slow
PUBG Mobile announces Indian Motorcycle collaboration, adds two bikes to the game
PUBG Mobile announces Indian Motorcycle collaboration, adds two bikes to the game
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless