WhatsApp is testing a new feature to tag contacts in status updates
WhatsApp status updates to become even more like Instagram stories
Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android, version 2.24.20.3, now available on the Google Play Store, it's been revealed that WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to mention contacts in their status updates.
Previously, there were reports about this feature being in development, but it looks like WhatsApp is now testing it with the public. Some beta testers can already try out the new ability to mention contacts in their status updates.
WhatsApp's latest feature is already rolling out to select beta testers.
This feature lets users bring specific contacts into their status updates by tagging them, which sends a notification their way. When you mention someone, they'll get an alert, making engaging with the right people super easy.
To tag a contact, users will see a button in the caption bar while sharing photos and videos for status updates. This handy option is available right before you hit publish.
It's worth mentioning that these tags are private. This means that other viewers of the status update won't see who's been mentioned. Only the tagged contact will get a notification and a message in their chat.
Plus, you should know that the mentioned contacts can reshare the status update with their own audience using a new reshare button on the status screen. If they think the update is noteworthy or valuable, they can easily pass it along to their contacts, helping to spread the word. However, when they share the status, the original creator stays under wraps, so viewers of the reshared status won't be able to reach out to them directly.
I believe this feature would be a great addition to WhatsApp, as it adds a fun social interaction element to the app and will make users feel more connected. In other WhatsApp news, the app is testing a time-saving shortcut that lets users quickly add chats to lists, and it's also simplifying the process for community owners to transfer ownership.
