WhatsApp status updates to become even more like Instagram stories









As you can see from the attached screenshot, WhatsApp is working on this feature to allow users to tag contacts in their status updates. While it remains unclear whether these tags will be visible to all viewers of your status, those you tag will receive instant notifications about your update.



With this upcoming feature, users will be able to engage specific contacts in their status updates directly. It should work similarly to how you can tag someone on Instagram and Facebook stories. The feature is currently in the works but should be available in a future app update.



WhatsApp's status updates are a handy way for people to share images and videos with their contacts. These updates vanish after 24 hours, just like stories disappear from Meta’s other social media apps.



Until now, Meta has kept WhatsApp's appeal more focused on personal messaging, setting it apart from the social options available on Facebook and Instagram. However, with this upcoming change, that distinction could blur.



Since Meta acquired WhatsApp, the messaging app has been getting updates that draw inspiration from other Meta-owned apps like Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. And it looks like WhatsApp is about to borrow yet another feature from Instagram.According to, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.19 update, now available on the Google Play Store, has unveiled a new feature in the works: the ability to mention contacts in status updates.