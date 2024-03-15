Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

WhatsApp status updates to become even more like Instagram stories

Apps
1
WhatsApp status updates to become even more like Instagram stories
Since Meta acquired WhatsApp, the messaging app has been getting updates that draw inspiration from other Meta-owned apps like Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. And it looks like WhatsApp is about to borrow yet another feature from Instagram.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.19 update, now available on the Google Play Store, has unveiled a new feature in the works: the ability to mention contacts in status updates.



As you can see from the attached screenshot, WhatsApp is working on this feature to allow users to tag contacts in their status updates. While it remains unclear whether these tags will be visible to all viewers of your status, those you tag will receive instant notifications about your update.

With this upcoming feature, users will be able to engage specific contacts in their status updates directly. It should work similarly to how you can tag someone on Instagram and Facebook stories. The feature is currently in the works but should be available in a future app update.

WhatsApp's status updates are a handy way for people to share images and videos with their contacts. These updates vanish after 24 hours, just like stories disappear from Meta’s other social media apps.

Until now, Meta has kept WhatsApp's appeal more focused on personal messaging, setting it apart from the social options available on Facebook and Instagram. However, with this upcoming change, that distinction could blur.

In other news, WhatsApp might be on the verge of rolling out a chat filters feature, aiming to streamline how users organize their conversations. What is more, the messaging app is also tinkering with a feature that will let users pin multiple conversations, promising to elevate the overall user experience.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel

Latest News

The Galaxy Watch 7 chip claimed to be “30% faster, 50% more efficient”
The Galaxy Watch 7 chip claimed to be “30% faster, 50% more efficient”
Apple enters the AI race after acquiring Canadian startup DarwinAI
Apple enters the AI race after acquiring Canadian startup DarwinAI
OnePlus Ace 3V caught on camera ahead of its launch
OnePlus Ace 3V caught on camera ahead of its launch
Smashingly good deal lands the Anker 737 Power Bank at its best price on Amazon for a little while
Smashingly good deal lands the Anker 737 Power Bank at its best price on Amazon for a little while
These top-notch Garmin Forerunner 955 models dropped to their best price at Walmart
These top-notch Garmin Forerunner 955 models dropped to their best price at Walmart
New Apple Watches will come with new gestures, here’s a sneak peek
New Apple Watches will come with new gestures, here’s a sneak peek
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless