Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View
iOS Software updates Apps

WhatsApp for iOS gets a redesigned call interface with new update

Iskra Petrova
By
0
WhatsApp for iOS gets a redesigned call interface with new update
A new interface for calls on WhatsApp for iOS is now beginning its rollout, after being briefly tested with beta users, reports 9to5Mac. The new interface ensures users can easily add more people to an ongoing call and looks quite similar to FaceTime in the way it displays all the call participants.

WhatsApp for iOS's new calling interface is now rolling out to the public after a brief beta testing period


These changes have been available for people who have installed WhatsApp's beta version on their iPhones. However, the new calling interface was not widely available until now.

The new calling screen shows all the call participants and makes it easier for people to add new participants. Users can invite other people to join, also, they can even call the person a second time if they were unable to join with the invitation.


The cool thing is that even if you temporarily choose not to participate in a group call, and you open WhatsApp again after some time, you can join if the call is still ongoing. The app will present you with an alert if you want to quickly join the call without asking for a new invitation from the call participants.

That change comes with WhatsApp version 2.21.140, alongside the new way the app deals with archived chats we reported earlier. Additionally, the app will also show sticker suggestions when you're writing a message.

Keep in mind all features will be rolled out gradually, so not all the users will get them right away. Here's the full changelog with the new WhatsApp update:
  • Leave and rejoin ongoing group calls from the calls tab
  • Archived chats will stay archived and muted when new messages arrive. To enable this, you should go to Settings > Chats > Keep Chats Archived
  • Sticker suggestions when writing a message

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple predicted to announce AirPods 3 at iPhone 13 event in September
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple predicted to announce AirPods 3 at iPhone 13 event in September
An iPhone 13 notch size leak tips Apple's best screen-to-body ratio so far
by Daniel Petrov,  0
An iPhone 13 notch size leak tips Apple's best screen-to-body ratio so far
No Galaxy S21 FE 5G for you at Samsung's August 11 Unpacked event
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
No Galaxy S21 FE 5G for you at Samsung's August 11 Unpacked event
Apple Watch users can enjoy having a busy, busy summer says the device's new ad
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple Watch users can enjoy having a busy, busy summer says the device's new ad
Here's a detailed look at the Motorola Edge 20 5G before it's official
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Here's a detailed look at the Motorola Edge 20 5G before it's official
Apple modifies support document to clarify which devices' built-in speakers support Apple Music Spatial Audio
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple modifies support document to clarify which devices' built-in speakers support Apple Music Spatial Audio
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless