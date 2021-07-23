WhatsApp for iOS gets a redesigned call interface with new update

WhatsApp for iOS's new calling interface is now rolling out to the public after a brief beta testing period

The new calling screen shows all the call participants and makes it easier for people to add new participants. Users can invite other people to join, also, they can even call the person a second time if they were unable to join with the invitation.







Leave and rejoin ongoing group calls from the calls tab

Archived chats will stay archived and muted when new messages arrive. To enable this, you should go to Settings > Chats > Keep Chats Archived

Sticker suggestions when writing a message

