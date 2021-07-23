WhatsApp for iOS gets a redesigned call interface with new update

WhatsApp for iOS gets a redesigned call interface with new update0
WhatsApp for iOS's new calling interface is now rolling out to the public after a brief beta testing period
These changes have been available for people who have installed WhatsApp's beta version on their iPhones. However, the new calling interface was not widely available until now.
The new calling screen shows all the call participants and makes it easier for people to add new participants. Users can invite other people to join, also, they can even call the person a second time if they were unable to join with the invitation.
The cool thing is that even if you temporarily choose not to participate in a group call, and you open WhatsApp again after some time, you can join if the call is still ongoing. The app will present you with an alert if you want to quickly join the call without asking for a new invitation from the call participants.
Keep in mind all features will be rolled out gradually, so not all the users will get them right away. Here's the full changelog with the new WhatsApp update:
- Leave and rejoin ongoing group calls from the calls tab
- Archived chats will stay archived and muted when new messages arrive. To enable this, you should go to Settings > Chats > Keep Chats Archived
- Sticker suggestions when writing a message