WhatsApp beta brings improvements to the archived chat experience on iOS
Receiving a message to an archived chat won’t force it to be moved out of the archive
This new update to the way archive chat functions in WhatsApp is a welcome addition to the app’s features. When someone replies to a chat you’ve archived, it won’t move out of the archived chats and won’t get in the way of other chats. This is, of course, if you keep the toggle “Keep chats archived” on.
Alongside this change, the new beta version brings a few other improvements to the archive chat experience.
First off, the archive chat cell will be pinned at the top of your chat list, of course, in the case you have any archived chats, and it won’t be able to be hidden. It will indicate a report of the number of unread chats. Additionally, if someone has mentioned you in an archived group, the cell will display an ‘@’ symbol so you will know you were mentioned.