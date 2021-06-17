WhatsApp beta brings improvements to the archived chat experience on iOS

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

iOS Software updates Apps

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
Jun 17, 2021, 4:28 AM
WhatsApp has been adding new features recently and now a new feature has been discovered in the beta version, reports WABetaInfo. We are talking about a feature that will provide a new archived chat experience on the iOS’ version of WhatsApp.

Receiving a message to an archived chat won’t force it to be moved out of the archive


This new update to the way archive chat functions in WhatsApp is a welcome addition to the app’s features. When someone replies to a chat you’ve archived, it won’t move out of the archived chats and won’t get in the way of other chats. This is, of course, if you keep the toggle “Keep chats archived” on.

Alongside this change, the new beta version brings a few other improvements to the archive chat experience.


First off, the archive chat cell will be pinned at the top of your chat list, of course, in the case you have any archived chats, and it won’t be able to be hidden. It will indicate a report of the number of unread chats. Additionally, if someone has mentioned you in an archived group, the cell will display an ‘@’ symbol so you will know you were mentioned.

This new feature should be live for beta users on iOS right now or should roll out in the following days with WhatsApp beta version 2.21.120.10.

