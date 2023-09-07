WhatsApp HD video support starts rolling out to everyone
Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg teased last month the imminent arrival of one of WhatsApp’s most requested features, the ability to share HD videos. Although some Android and iOS users got the feature last month, the global rollout has only just begun.
Today, WhatsApp officially confirmed that it had started to roll out HD video support on its messaging app. With this addition, WhatsApp users can finally send both photos and videos in high-definition format, although the feature needs some refinement.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is currently testing multi-account support, but we won’t know when it drops until it’s already here. However, if you’re running a beta version of the app, chances are that you’re already using it on your Android phone.
For example, there’s no toggle that would allow you to set WhatsApp to send all pictures and videos you want to share in HD format by default. You have to select this option every time you share a media file with one of your contacts, which is a bit annoying, but it’s better than not having the feature at all.
If you’ve been sharing videos until now, you’ll notice that the resolution has been upgraded from 476 x 848 to 718 x 1280 pixels. Yes, you still can’t share videos in their original resolution, which more often than not is higher than 720p. Still, this is a considerable upgrade over the previous quality, especially since the size of an HD video is almost doubled.
