Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

WhatsApp's latest update: Now you can send videos in HD quality

Apps
WhatsApp's latest update: Now you can send videos in HD quality
It may be summer, but there is no vacation in sight for the WhatsApp team, as the app has been on a roll these last few weeks. New updates and features are coming regularly, and as promised earlier by Meta, one more is rolling out.

According to 9to5Mac, WhatsApp now supports HD video. When the update arrives on your phone, you will notice that when sending a video, you get the option to choose HD quality. Simply tap the resolution button before sending a video, and you can pick between Standard quality and HD quality.

Standard quality, which was the only option until now, compresses video files to 480p resolution, which, to be honest, is quite low quality, given that many smartphones these days shoot not only at 1080p but also 4K and 8K resolution for video. But sure, choosing the Standard quality option can be helpful, especially if you're dealing with limited data or have a slower internet connection.

The new HD quality option sends videos in 720p resolution, which, while not the highest, is a significant improvement over 480p. Before sending an image or video, WhatsApp will display the file size for each available option.

If you've recorded something truly incredible in 4K or higher resolution and want to share it with your friends without sacrificing quality, you can simply opt to send the video in its original resolution as a document.

The option to send videos in HD quality comes just a little while after WhatsApp's recent update brought support for high-resolution photos. In addition, the option to share your screen during video calls was also just introduced. WhatsApp might also introduce passkeys soon, as well as new text formatting tools.

Popular stories

Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless