WhatsApp's latest update: Now you can send videos in HD quality
It may be summer, but there is no vacation in sight for the WhatsApp team, as the app has been on a roll these last few weeks. New updates and features are coming regularly, and as promised earlier by Meta, one more is rolling out.
According to 9to5Mac, WhatsApp now supports HD video. When the update arrives on your phone, you will notice that when sending a video, you get the option to choose HD quality. Simply tap the resolution button before sending a video, and you can pick between Standard quality and HD quality.
The new HD quality option sends videos in 720p resolution, which, while not the highest, is a significant improvement over 480p. Before sending an image or video, WhatsApp will display the file size for each available option.
The option to send videos in HD quality comes just a little while after WhatsApp's recent update brought support for high-resolution photos. In addition, the option to share your screen during video calls was also just introduced. WhatsApp might also introduce passkeys soon, as well as new text formatting tools.
Standard quality, which was the only option until now, compresses video files to 480p resolution, which, to be honest, is quite low quality, given that many smartphones these days shoot not only at 1080p but also 4K and 8K resolution for video. But sure, choosing the Standard quality option can be helpful, especially if you're dealing with limited data or have a slower internet connection.
If you've recorded something truly incredible in 4K or higher resolution and want to share it with your friends without sacrificing quality, you can simply opt to send the video in its original resolution as a document.
