Android beta version of WhatsApp gets Dark Mode; here's how to enable it

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 22, 2020, 12:23 PM
Break out the champagne; the Android beta version of messaging app WhatsApp finally has a toggle switch enabling Dark Mode. The feature is found on version 2.20.13 of the beta app. The world's most popular messaging app (and number three in the states) is owned by Facebook and has been teasing the Dark Mode feature for some time; eventually, it should reach both the regular (non-beta) version of the Android app and the iOS version.

Dark Mode inverts the UI of an app changing it from showing black text on a blinding white background to white text on a black background. This prevents the white background from blinding the user or innocent bystanders at night or in a dark room. It also will improve the battery life of a device using an AMOLED display. That is because these panels create the color black by turning off pixels. Pixels that are turned off do not draw on a phone's battery.

To enable Dark Mode on the Android beta version of WhatsApp, go to Settings > Chats > Theme. You will have three options. System default will align the app to the system-wide setting selected on a phone running Android 10. Light will keep the traditional look and Dark will activate Dark Mode.


With 1.6 billion monthly users worldwide, WhatsApp provides end-to-end encryption and delivers messages, video, and calls via an internet or Wi-Fi connection. The app can be installed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

