Android beta version of WhatsApp gets Dark Mode; here's how to enable it
Break out the champagne; the Android beta version of messaging app WhatsApp finally has a toggle switch enabling Dark Mode. The feature is found on version 2.20.13 of the beta app. The world's most popular messaging app (and number three in the states) is owned by Facebook and has been teasing the Dark Mode feature for some time; eventually, it should reach both the regular (non-beta) version of the Android app and the iOS version.
With 1.6 billion monthly users worldwide, WhatsApp provides end-to-end encryption and delivers messages, video, and calls via an internet or Wi-Fi connection. The app can be installed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
