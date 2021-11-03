WhatsApp working on "delete for everyone" feature with no time limit

WhatsApp: delete for everyone feature may not have a time limit

However, WhatsApp is working to extend even further this time limit, and according to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently working on a new version of "delete for everyone". The exact time limit has not been yet disclosed, but WABetaInfo was able to delete a message sent three months ago, so clearly the limit allows for way more time to change your mind about a sent message than what you currently have.







Other WhatsApp features that may be coming soon

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up