WhatsApp will introduce Communities, evidence suggests

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
WhatsApp will introduce Communities, evidence suggests
WhatsApp has been adding new features by the numbers in the past few months, and now the guys at WABetaInfo have dug up yet another upcoming change to the popular messaging app.

The new feature is called Communities and it was first spotted by XDA Developers as a simple reference in the code of the latest beta version of WhatsApp. Now there are some more details about the upcoming feature, along with screenshots, courtesy of WABetaInfo.

Judging from the aforementioned screenshots, a Community is a place similar to a group but with a tad more options for the admins. At the moment a Community chat looks much like a group chat, and it’s still a private, encrypted place - not a social-network-like feed.

There are some visual differences too - community icons seem to be more square to distinguish the new feature from group chats. The layout leaked when WhatsApp briefly enabled it by mistake only to remove it soon after.

The Community feature will offer the ability to host different groups under its hat, and admins will have extended tools to manage those groups. The new feature is still under development for Android and iOS, and there’s no clear rollout schedule yet. More details will become available when Communities hit the Beta version of WhatsApp.

