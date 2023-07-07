So you mean to tell me that the new WhatsApp Beta can save me some time when sticker-searching?
Going to the movies is oftentimes way more entertaining than seeing the same flick on your home TV — except if you have one of those giga-huge setups, but most of us don’t. Anyway, this may be one of the reasons that some of the best phones out there are also big phones. Battery limitations may also be a factor, but hey — you get what I mean!
Cool idea elevator pitch:
Boom. There it is. A floating menu appears on top and if you'd like to, you can tap any of the recommended stickers in order to replace your boring emoji with it instantly.
Let’s be honest: switching panes in order to use stickers is a pain. But if I select an emoji and get some neat recommendations, I might actually start using stickers instead.
As of now, this update is available only to the WhatsApp Beta participants on Android. While we don’t know when it will be rolled out for the public, we’re certainly happy to know that it’s on the horizon.
Bigger things are sometimes just more entertaining. Hence, some years ago, stickers became all the rage. Emojis? Pfft! Tiny and insignificant! Stickers? Huge, bold and some of them were even animated! They were an all-new way to express yourself, because sometimes you just need to use the radical Kung Fury dinosaur sticker about teamwork.
While all of that was going on, WhatsApp commissioned some developers to draft up stickers and then worked on a way to associate emojis with them. And then in the next five years, absolutely nothing came out of that, but now WABetaInfo is actually reporting that a feature related to this is finally being developed.
- You probably know the general location of your most-used emojis by heart
- You probably don’t use stickers that much
- What if when you use an emoji, WhatsApp could recommend an associated sticker?
While this release doesn’t exactly solve any tier-one world-crisis level of issues — which, to be frank, WhatsApp doesn’t have that many of — it does something else that is really important: it saves you time. And any update to a thing’s UI that can do that for the user is just fine by me.
