Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

So you mean to tell me that the new WhatsApp Beta can save me some time when sticker-searching?

Android Apps
1
So you mean to tell me that the new WhatsApp Beta can save me some time when sticker-searching?
Going to the movies is oftentimes way more entertaining than seeing the same flick on your home TV — except if you have one of those giga-huge setups, but most of us don’t. Anyway, this may be one of the reasons that some of the best phones out there are also big phones. Battery limitations may also be a factor, but hey — you get what I mean!

Bigger things are sometimes just more entertaining. Hence, some years ago, stickers became all the rage. Emojis? Pfft! Tiny and insignificant! Stickers? Huge, bold and some of them were even animated! They were an all-new way to express yourself, because sometimes you just need to use the radical Kung Fury dinosaur sticker about teamwork. 

While all of that was going on, WhatsApp commissioned some developers to draft up stickers and then worked on a way to associate emojis with them. And then in the next five years, absolutely nothing came out of that, but now WABetaInfo is actually reporting that a feature related to this is finally being developed.




Cool idea elevator pitch:

  • You probably know the general location of your most-used emojis by heart
  • You probably don’t use stickers that much
  • What if when you use an emoji, WhatsApp could recommend an associated sticker?

Boom. There it is. A floating menu appears on top and if you'd like to, you can tap any of the recommended stickers in order to replace your boring emoji with it instantly.

Let’s be honest: switching panes in order to use stickers is a pain. But if I select an emoji and get some neat recommendations, I might actually start using stickers instead.

While this release doesn’t exactly solve any tier-one world-crisis level of issues — which, to be frank, WhatsApp doesn’t have that many of — it does something else that is really important: it saves you time. And any update to a thing’s UI that can do that for the user is just fine by me.

As of now, this update is available only to the WhatsApp Beta participants on Android. While we don’t know when it will be rolled out for the public, we’re certainly happy to know that it’s on the horizon.

Popular stories

Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
Best Buy knocks a decent amount off the ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9
Best Buy knocks a decent amount off the ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: Samsung stole Apple’s worst idea - now everyone is about to pay for it
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: Samsung stole Apple’s worst idea - now everyone is about to pay for it
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra is pushed back to Q1 2026
MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra is pushed back to Q1 2026
Basics champ Nokia G10 is outrageously affordable right now
Basics champ Nokia G10 is outrageously affordable right now
Apple must comply with DMA rules about sideloading apps, in-app payments and more starting March 6th
Apple must comply with DMA rules about sideloading apps, in-app payments and more starting March 6th
Unveiling of new Razr models in India suggests U.S. pricing for non-premium Razr (2023)
Unveiling of new Razr models in India suggests U.S. pricing for non-premium Razr (2023)
Pixel users can now download a bitterly missed wallpaper that Google took away
Pixel users can now download a bitterly missed wallpaper that Google took away
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless