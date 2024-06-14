WhatsApp adds screen sharing with audio, increases video call participants, and more

If you want to learn how to join a group call on WhatsApp, check out the video above | Video credit – WhatsApp





WhatsApp's new ability to host video calls across various devices mirrors Apple's FaceTime, where iPhone and iPad users can also gather up to 32 participants. However, platforms like Google Meet and Zoom allow up to 100 participants, even on their free plans.By consistently introducing updates like those mentioned above, WhatsApp stays ahead in the competitive landscape. These enhancements not only improve user experience but also make the app more appealing, drawing in new users, which, after all, is the end game of every business.