WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to initiate group calls with up to 31 participants









In the past, WhatsApp let you have group calls with up to 32 participants, but there was a catch—you could only pick 15 contacts at the start. Now, with the latest updates, you can dive into group calls with the full 32 participants right from the get-go. It's all about making the calling experience smoother and better.



For those who haven't received this feature yet, it's recommended to check for updates regularly on the App Store and the TestFlight app. Although the official changelog doesn't specify the timeline for distribution, some accounts may receive the feature in the upcoming weeks.



The group call feature initially popped up in the WhatsApp for Android beta. So, it's likely to roll out to Android users in the next few days as well.



WhatsApp is continuously working on offering new features to its users. Just recently, WhatsApp rolled out



WhatsApp is once again introducing a new feature to enhance the user experience for its 2.7 billion global users, or at least for now, those on iOS.The go-to source for WhatsApp news and updates,reports that the Meta-owned app is rolling out an improved calling feature that allows users to kick off calls with up to 31 participants. So, by installing the latest 23.21.72 update for iOS on the App Store, you can include up to 31 people before initiating a group call.