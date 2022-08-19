 Vote now: What's the main reason to get a foldable phone? - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Vote now: What's the main reason to get a foldable phone?

Polls
1
Vote now: What’s the main reason to get a foldable phone?
Look at us chewing again on the foldable topic! But like it or not, judging by all the announcements of late, foldable phones are here to stay. We thought it was just a fluke, a gimmick to show a technology that was supposed to stay in the labs. How the tables have turned!

Putting aside all the drama, let’s try to put these flexible screen phones on the scale of Ma’at and see if they weigh more than the feather of truth. First, these devices are still considered fringe technology by many people, and there’s a certain status attached to them.

Even though the Galaxy Z Flip made foldable phones also affordable (what a tongue twister), owning a foldable makes you an early adopter (oh, come on, it’s been years!). But yeah, if you want to brag in front of your friends about your level of tech savviness, that’s one way to do it.

Foldable phones could be practical as well - no matter how heavy or cumbersome they might be. For me, the square shape of a folded flip phone doesn’t work, and the big tablet-like foldables are just too heavy and bulky. But some people find them just fine, and the sales speak volumes.

So, today we’re asking you what’s the main reason to go and hop on the foldable train. Is it vanity? Status? Pure efficiency and work-related performance benefits? Vote in our poll and share your opinion in the comments section below.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Android 13 review: The "boring" update
Android 13 review: The "boring" update
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals and preorder bonuses
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals and preorder bonuses
Check to see if you need to update your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac right now!
Check to see if you need to update your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac right now!
Some Pixel users can't use RCS messaging on mobile data after installing Android 13
Some Pixel users can't use RCS messaging on mobile data after installing Android 13
Huawei Mate 50 line might make calls and send texts even with a dead battery
Huawei Mate 50 line might make calls and send texts even with a dead battery
HBO Max is set to become cheaper - just in time for House of the Dragon
HBO Max is set to become cheaper - just in time for House of the Dragon

Popular stories

A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14
Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14
Stunning concepts envision iPhone 14 Pro running iOS 16
Stunning concepts envision iPhone 14 Pro running iOS 16
Hands-on impressions of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shared by lesser known leaker
Hands-on impressions of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shared by lesser known leaker
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless