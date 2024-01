Here’s what the champion OnePlus 12’s marrow looks like

Of course, one of the killer features is the massive two-layer vapor chamber: Cryo Velocity Vapor Chamber. It’s positioned in direct contact with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and the display, thus cooling more efficiently and covering an impressive 9,140 mm² area.



The teardown reveals a distinctive split battery configuration, allowing simultaneous recharging of each half, whether utilizing the 50W wireless charging or a faster 100W wired connection. OnePlus has prioritized durability by incorporating rubber rings, gaskets around the USB-C connector, and numerous ribbon cable connectors to safeguard against water damage.Of course, one of the killer features is the massive two-layer vapor chamber: Cryo Velocity Vapor Chamber. It's positioned in direct contact with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and the display, thus cooling more efficiently and covering an impressive 9,140 mm² area.This vapor beast is not only put to manage the temperature of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset but also to cool the batteries and the wireless charging system.

Now that the OnePlus 12 has finally made it globally, it’s interesting to see what hardware it packs – to “see” as it to actually peek at its insides.This “flagship killer” (or, as a colleague put it – “ killer flagship ”) has a lot to offer, be it a super-bright OLED display, the superb Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, innovative cameras, a large 5,400mAh battery with extremely fast charging – with a sweet starting price.A recent teardown by the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel offers a closer look at the OnePlus 12’s internals: there’s a massive cooling solution (probably the biggest in mainstream smartphones), and much more to see (via Gizmochina ).Here’s the video: