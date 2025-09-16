OK, but what exactly is Liquid Glass and how do I get the most out of it on my iPhone?

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
The new iOS 26 update is here to make your Apple phone look and act different.

Some of us obsess over iOS and everything iPhone-related (we at PhoneArena do it for a living), but in reality, many iPhone owners don't know that much about the thing in their pocket. Many are simply unaware of the new iOS 26 update or don't know what to expect.

There's life beyond this yet another software update, and I hear you.

But iOS 26 is a bit different and introduces something called Liquid Glass. If you want to know more about it, continue reading.

When will I get the iOS 26 update?



The iOS 26 update has been rolled out mere hours ago, and depending on your location, you've probably got it already. The previous Apple operating system version was called iOS 18 – the jump to the "26" moniker is because 2026 is coming in three months.

If you've got a model of the iPhone 11 family – or newer – you'll get iOS 26. But if you've got an older handset like the iPhone XR, you're out of luck. Maybe now is the time to choose a new champion, if you want the best iPhone there is.

So, to install the new iOS 26 update on your eligible iPhone, you should do this:

  1. Go to the Settings app
  2. Tap General
  3. Tap Software Update
  4. Tap the update, follow the on-screen instructions.

IMPORTANT: We've compiled a list of 7 things to do before installing iOS 26 in order to avoid iPhone headaches, so make sure to check it out – it's handy.

Things look clearer now – literally!



Apple's iOS 26 introduces a major design update built around a new material called Liquid Glass.

This translucent layer reflects and refracts surrounding content, dynamically adapts to light and dark modes, and responds to user interactions with fluid motion and specular highlights.

It's applied to buttons, sliders, tab bars, sidebars, app icons, widgets, and system elements, so you can't really "escape" Liquid Glass, if it's turned on.

To do so – and then customize it – you need to:

  1. Long press the home screen
  2. Tap Edit
  3. Tap Customize
  4. Select a "Clear" look:
    • Choose Clear Dark (preserves some icon color)
    • Clear Light (fully glass)
    • Auto (switches with time of day).

You could also adjust widgets and lock screen elements (Settings / Wallpaper / Customize) or tweak font transparency for a more glass-like appearance.

Pro tip: selecting wallpapers that complement the effect, such as nature panoramas or cityscapes, could give even better results. You could also disable the blur effect for icons and widgets to subtly interact with the background.

Liquid Glass creates depth, in the simplest of terms.

This design extends to apps and system experiences, including Camera, Photos, Safari, FaceTime, Apple Music, Apple News, and Apple Podcasts. Controls, navigation, and sidebars are now concentric with rounded hardware corners, enhancing visual harmony.

Overall, Liquid Glass provides a more expressive and immersive interface while remaining familiar and intuitive, so you won't have a hard time adapting to it.

Do you want Liquid Glass on your phone?

Vote View Result


OK, but what exactly is Liquid Glass and how do I get the most out of it on my iPhone?

