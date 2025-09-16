OK, but what exactly is Liquid Glass and how do I get the most out of it on my iPhone?

iOS 26

Go to the Settings app Tap General Tap Software Update Tap the update, follow the on-screen instructions.

Long press the home screen Tap Edit Tap Customize Select a "Clear" look:

Choose Clear Dark (preserves some icon color)



Clear Light (fully glass)



Auto (switches with time of day).

Liquid Glass creates depth, in the simplest of terms.

