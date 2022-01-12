Wear OS may soon be more comfortable to use by lefties

Google may soon release a 180-degree screen rotation option for its Wear OS (via Android Authority). Confirmed by a Google employee
, the new feature means that users will be able to turn Wear OS's UI upside down, which will make it more comfortable to use by left-handed people, who might prefer to wear their smartwatch on the right hand and operate it with the left.
It was also confirmed that the new screen rotation feature would be coming to future Wear OS devices. But, the report doesn't say if the new feature would come to existing Wear OS smartwatches. So, this might mean that left-handed people who want to use the screen rotation feature may need to buy a new smartwatch.
A native Wear OS screen rotation option has been a long-awaited feature for users who wear their Wear OS watches on their right hand. Because many of the smartwatches have their buttons positioned on the right side, these users may have a more difficult time using their smartwatches. Some left-handed users for example have even reported
that they unintentionally press buttons while using their Wear OS smartwatch.
Currently, a left-handed Wear OS user who wishes to change the screen rotation of their smartwatch must use a third-party app such as Lefty
. The problem is that some Wear OS apps may refuse to flip, as a Reddit
user has noted.