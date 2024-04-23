Up Next:
We might be getting a new 4K Chromecast with Google TV soon
Almost four years after the release of the original Chromecast with Google TV, it appears that Google is now gearing up to release a sequel to its popular streaming dongle. This model is expected to be an upgrade to the 2020 model with a new remote, but will keep the same 4K resolution and $49.99 price of the original.
The existence of this new dongle was confirmed by an unnamed source to 9to5Google. The source stated that the new Chromecast will likely get an under-the-hood upgrade with a more powerful processor for smoother streaming.
Additionally, it is expected that the new Chromecast with Google TV will come with a new remote that will have more buttons than the previous iteration, including a customizable "magic" button. This "magic" button was also spotted in an APK breakdown last month of an updated version of the Google Home app.
Image Credit: 9to5Google
We don't have the exact details of what this new processor is, but it's speculated to be a noticeable improvement over the current model. The new remote, if it matches up with the graphic above, will have more buttons than the current one. This should make it easier to find the functions you need, but the real gem appears to be the programmable "magic" button that can be customized with shortcuts to your favorite apps or features. This could be a great way to quickly access the content you love or launch frequently used apps.
We hope this report turns out to be true, as the 2020 Chromecast with Google TV is way overdue for a refresh. A lower-cost 1080p version of it launched in 2022, which was a great entry-level option that could compete with other offerings by Roku and Onn. However, for those that prefer to watch their content at a higher quality, a higher-spec'd 4K Google TV dongle is definitely a go — especially if it brings more storage.
