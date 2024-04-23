Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

We might be getting a new 4K Chromecast with Google TV soon

By
2comments
Android Google
We might be getting a new 4K Chromecast with Google TV soon
Almost four years after the release of the original Chromecast with Google TV, it appears that Google is now gearing up to release a sequel to its popular streaming dongle. This model is expected to be an upgrade to the 2020 model with a new remote, but will keep the same 4K resolution and $49.99 price of the original.

The existence of this new dongle was confirmed by an unnamed source to 9to5Google. The source stated that the new Chromecast will likely get an under-the-hood upgrade with a more powerful processor for smoother streaming.

Additionally, it is expected that the new Chromecast with Google TV will come with a new remote that will have more buttons than the previous iteration, including a customizable "magic" button. This "magic" button was also spotted in an APK breakdown last month of an updated version of the Google Home app.

We might be getting a new 4K Chromecast with Google TV soon
Image Credit: 9to5Google

We don't have the exact details of what this new processor is, but it's speculated to be a noticeable improvement over the current model. The new remote, if it matches up with the graphic above, will have more buttons than the current one. This should make it easier to find the functions you need, but the real gem appears to be the programmable "magic" button that can be customized with shortcuts to your favorite apps or features. This could be a great way to quickly access the content you love or launch frequently used apps.

We hope this report turns out to be true, as the 2020 Chromecast with Google TV is way overdue for a refresh. A lower-cost 1080p version of it launched in 2022, which was a great entry-level option that could compete with other offerings by Roku and Onn. However, for those that prefer to watch their content at a higher quality, a higher-spec'd 4K Google TV dongle is definitely a go — especially if it brings more storage.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless