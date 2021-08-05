Waze users in the US are getting two months of Audible Plus for free

Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S7 FE is discounted right off the bat (with and without 5G)

This might be your last chance to get a 'T-Mobile unlocked' OnePlus 8 5G at such a low price

-$220

Video shows canceled Apple AirPower wireless charging mat in action for the first time

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are irresistibly priced ahead of the Galaxy Buds 2 launch

-$115

Apple has a plan to rid photos of those ugly green flares with iOS 15

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 under panel camera teased again ahead of August 10 reveal