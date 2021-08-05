Waze users in the US are getting two months of Audible Plus for free

Waze users in the US are getting two months of Audible Plus for free0
Starting August 5, Audible will offer Waze users two months free access to its subscription based Audible Plus service. Unfortunately, if you don’t live in the United States, you don’t qualify for Audible’s offer.
Audible Plus provides subscribers with unlimited listening to thousands of included originals, audiobooks, meditation programs, sleep tracks, and podcasts for just $7.95 per month. Waze users who don’t want to pay for Audible Plus after the free 2 months can cancel anytime.