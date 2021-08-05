Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Waze users in the US are getting two months of Audible Plus for free

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Waze users in the US are getting two months of Audible Plus for free
It’s a great time to be a Waze user. The company behind the navigation app announced a collaboration with Microsoft early this month that will bring Halo-themed voices to its users, and now Waze revealed yet another important partnership that will benefit its fans.

Starting August 5, Audible will offer Waze users two months free access to its subscription based Audible Plus service. Unfortunately, if you don’t live in the United States, you don’t qualify for Audible’s offer.

Additionally, Audible will provide Waze users with an audiobook playlist specifically curated for summer road trips, which will be available to play directly from the Waze app. As you might already know, Audible can be accessed through the Waze Audio Player, with the Audible app seamlessly integrating within the Waze screen.

Audible Plus provides subscribers with unlimited listening to thousands of included originals, audiobooks, meditation programs, sleep tracks, and podcasts for just $7.95 per month. Waze users who don’t want to pay for Audible Plus after the free 2 months can cancel anytime.

