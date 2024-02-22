Kung Fu Panda joins Waze’s driving experience library
Waze continues to add new driving experience to its already impressive portfolio. This time around the navigation app is bringing iconic animation character Kung Fu Panda to its users.
The beloved panda bear, also known as Po, will start offering Waze users wisdom and help to keep their zen when the traffic gets crazy. Po’s prompts will make many of us smile or at least prevent the almost unavoidable stress from ruining our mornings.
In addition to receiving words of wisdom from the famous panda, Waze users will also be able to cruise in Po’s custom vehicle, the so-called Panda Van, as well as choose the Spiritual Mood for a more relaxing driving experience while commuting.
The beloved panda bear, also known as Po, will start offering Waze users wisdom and help to keep their zen when the traffic gets crazy. Po’s prompts will make many of us smile or at least prevent the almost unavoidable stress from ruining our mornings.
Today we shall love our fellow road users as family. Even if they cut us off. Or don’t let us merge. Or never signal! Aaaaaaaargh that drives me so crazy, but we shall love them anyway. Or at least try to.
In addition to receiving words of wisdom from the famous panda, Waze users will also be able to cruise in Po’s custom vehicle, the so-called Panda Van, as well as choose the Spiritual Mood for a more relaxing driving experience while commuting.
In related news, a new Kung Fu Panda 4 movie is coming to theaters on March 8, 2024, so maybe use this driving experience to have Po narrate directions on your way to see the movie?
Things that are NOT allowed: