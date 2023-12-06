Waze launches two holiday-themed driving experiences
Waze is back this month with not one, but two new driving experiences designed around the holiday season. They are suggestively named Gingerbread Man and Santa Claus, which makes a comeback after being extremely popular among Waze users in previous years.
The spicy Gingerbread Man driving experience is voices by Peloton instructor, Matty Maggiacomo. It includes moods like Snappy and drive icons like Slay Ride, which you can choose to customize your driving experience.
Both new driving experience are available in English on iOS and Android for free, but only for a limited time. Keep in mind that while the Santa Claus driving experience might return next year, this could be your only chance to get spicy Gingerbread Man theme.
If you haven’t used Waze’s Santa Claus driving experience until now, know that the voice navigation can be paired his signature Sleigh and the mandatory Mood for Santa if you want to get the full festive experience.
