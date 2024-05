American YouTuber is the voice of Waze’s new driving experience

Waze has been adding new driving experiences every month and it doesn’t show signs of slowing down. This month’s new driving experience has American YouTube Dashie lending his voice to Google’s navigational app.American YouTuber DashieGames (Charlie Guzman) creates content related to video games. His humor is meant to brighten the driving experience of so many commuters stuck in traffic.The new Dashie driving experience is now live globally with voice navigation in English and Spanish. Since this will be available for a limited time, Waze users might want to make sure they have the latest version of that app and look for the Dashie banner in the left menu to activate the driving experience.