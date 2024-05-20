American YouTuber is the voice of Waze’s new driving experience
Up Next:
Waze has been adding new driving experiences every month and it doesn’t show signs of slowing down. This month’s new driving experience has American YouTube Dashie lending his voice to Google’s navigational app.
American YouTuber DashieGames (Charlie Guzman) creates content related to video games. His humor is meant to brighten the driving experience of so many commuters stuck in traffic.
American YouTuber DashieGames (Charlie Guzman) creates content related to video games. His humor is meant to brighten the driving experience of so many commuters stuck in traffic.
Dashie brings his over-the-top personality to your drives with custom directions that include hilarious mispronunciations, "fake furious" outbursts, and his custom “Dashie-Kart” vehicle. Choose Dashie’s “Grumpy” Mood to hear that amusing, cartoonish Dashie rage when things go wrong with prompts like, “Y’all got yall snacks? Good! But don’t get any crumbs on them seats, ‘cause I’m not about to vacuum that up!”
The new Dashie driving experience is now live globally with voice navigation in English and Spanish. Since this will be available for a limited time, Waze users might want to make sure they have the latest version of that app and look for the Dashie banner in the left menu to activate the driving experience.
Things that are NOT allowed: