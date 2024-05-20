Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
American YouTuber is the voice of Waze’s new driving experience

By
Waze has been adding new driving experiences every month and it doesn’t show signs of slowing down. This month’s new driving experience has American YouTube Dashie lending his voice to Google’s navigational app.

American YouTuber DashieGames (Charlie Guzman) creates content related to video games. His humor is meant to brighten the driving experience of so many commuters stuck in traffic.

Dashie brings his over-the-top personality to your drives with custom directions that include hilarious mispronunciations, "fake furious" outbursts, and his custom “Dashie-Kart” vehicle. Choose Dashie’s “Grumpy” Mood to hear that amusing, cartoonish Dashie rage when things go wrong with prompts like, “Y’all got yall snacks? Good! But don’t get any crumbs on them seats, ‘cause I’m not about to vacuum that up!”


The new Dashie driving experience is now live globally with voice navigation in English and Spanish. Since this will be available for a limited time, Waze users might want to make sure they have the latest version of that app and look for the Dashie banner in the left menu to activate the driving experience.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

