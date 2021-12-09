Washington DC votes in favor of the Apple Wallet digital ID cards and driver's licences

Washington DC votes in favor of the Apple Wallet digital ID cards and driver's licences0
The Washington D.C. City Council has given the DMV authority to issue digital driver’s licenses or state IDs "and let residents present identification in an electronic format, such as on a smartphone, instead of a physical credential, except when prohibited by federal law," reports the Washington Post.
Still, the program brings us a step closer to all-digital identification, with all its pros and cons, and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser is expected to sign their own bill proposal into law soon. Given that nearly half of U.S. residents carry iPhones, that proportion in the nation's capital will soon be able to appreciate the option of carrying their D.C. driver's licence in their Wallet app.