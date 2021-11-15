Apple's Digital ID terms with participating states are not in the taxpayer's favor

Apple's Digital ID terms with participating states are not in the taxpayer's favor0
CNBC got a hold on a 7-page memorandum that Apple required some of the initial Digital ID rollout states - Georgia, Arizona, Kentucky and Oklahoma - to sign on, but the understanding is that it shows Apple's modus operandi when it comes to these agreements.
The states have to "to allocate reasonably sufficient personnel and resources (e.g., staff, project management and funding) to support the launch of the Program on a timeline to be determined by Apple," while they need to also "prominently feature the Program in all public-facing communications relating to Digital Identity Credentials."
It’s like a vendor relationship, which makes no sense to me because it’s the states that have the monopoly on what they’re giving to Apple, they could presumably negotiate a much more equal contract. I don’t know of any other example where government-owned systems and identity credentials were made available for commercial purposes in this manner. Apple has a history of leveraging its dominant position in phone hardware and software to preference its own offerings and exact a toll from third parties using its platforms.