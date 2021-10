Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus arrives on Android and iOS in 2022

Featuring a story written by famous Warhammer writer Matt Forbeck, the game promises to tell stories across factions, as players build and customize their armies with epic and legendary units from the Ultramarines, Necrons, Adepta Sororitas, Black Legion, and many more to be revealed.Nothing else about the game has been shown except for a short teaser, but a website is already live so you can sign up for news about Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus