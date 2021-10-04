Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
iOS Android Games

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus arrives on Android and iOS in 2022

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus arrives on Android and iOS in 2022
Warhammer mobile games are no longer something unusual since Games Workshop has decided to lend the rights of the franchise to just about any studio that pays a small amount of money. If you’re still looking for a good Warhammer mobile game, here is another one that looks promising, Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus.

Developed by Snowprint, a Sweden-based studio founded in 2015 by industry veterans who have worked on a wide range of commercially successful free-to-play mobile games and AAA games in the past, Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus is expected to arrive on Android and iOS devices sometime in 2022.

According to developers, Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, as the name suggests, is a richly detailed tactical game that plays out as intense fast-paced skirmishes in PvE campaigns and tightly competitive PvP battles. On top of that, the game will also feature massively collaborative guild boss fights.



Featuring a story written by famous Warhammer writer Matt Forbeck, the game promises to tell stories across factions, as players build and customize their armies with epic and legendary units from the Ultramarines, Necrons, Adepta Sororitas, Black Legion, and many more to be revealed.

Nothing else about the game has been shown except for a short teaser, but a website is already live so you can sign up for news about Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

T-Mobile finally brings the rumored Google One plan to its customers
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
T-Mobile finally brings the rumored Google One plan to its customers
Netflix brings new Play Something feature to Android users
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Netflix brings new Play Something feature to Android users
OnePlus 9 series getting their first Android 12 open beta today
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus 9 series getting their first Android 12 open beta today
Even Pixels can't install the just released stable version of Android 12
by Alan Friedman,  1
Even Pixels can't install the just released stable version of Android 12
If selected, you could earn $2,500 for staying off social media for 25 days
by Alan Friedman,  4
If selected, you could earn $2,500 for staying off social media for 25 days
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger are all down worldwide
by Alan Friedman,  21
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger are all down worldwide
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless