It's War! Visible responds to Mint's deal by targeting T-Mobile customers





Verizon 's Visible unit, like Mint Mobile, doesn't own any retail stores and similar to Mint, subscribers rely on an app or the company's website to make changes to their account, order phones, etc. Since neither Mint nor Visible own their own networks, Mint relies on T-Mobile 's wireless service and Visible uses Verizon 's signals.





Verizon Value, said, "While Mint is promoting this short-term deal that won’t last, we want to give people looking for a better deal ongoing savings, service and value with no hidden fees, period." Visible has responded to Mint Mobile's salvo by offering T-Mobile's postpaid customers a five-year guarantee at $15 per month , per line. Nancy Clark, president ofValue, said, "While Mint is promoting this short-term deal that won’t last, we want to give people looking for a better deal ongoing savings, service and value with no hidden fees, period."





According to Visible, once the three-month promotional period expires, Mint Mobile customers will be paying $600 for five lines, plus fees and taxes. "If you read the fine print, by month four, you'll be charged $120 per line if you sign up for their "unlimited" plan (which by the way, is actually a 40 GB data plan that then slows down)," Visible says.





T-Mobile number and get a $15 per month Visible plan which includes taxes and fees. And here's the kicker; this price will be guaranteed for five years. So here's the return fire from Visible. If you're a T-Mobile postpaid single-line customer, port over yournumber and get a $15 per month Visible plan which includes taxes and fees. And here's the kicker; this price will be guaranteed for five years.



Recommended Stories

Visible points out that even with its standard rates, it offers a better deal than Mint. The latter has an unlimited plan for $30 per month per line with a three-month minimum commitment. Visible has what it calls an "actual" unlimited plan for $25/mo per line, taxes and fees included, with no commitment required.



