T-Mobile's Mint Mobile has a limited-time deal giving AT&T, Verizon customers up to four free lines

Ever since T-Mobile closed on its acquisition of Ka'ena Corporation on May 1st, MVNO Mint Mobile has been even more aggressive with its deals and how it promotes these offers. Is it just me or is Ryan Reynolds beginning to sound more like former T-Mobile CEO John Legere? Today, Mint announced a new limited-time deal that sounds like something T-Mobile might have tried during Legere's heyday with the carrier.

Starting today and running through September 5th, when a new customer purchases a three-month plan, they can score four additional plans for free. That's four additional lines gratis, on the house, on Mint Mobile. You get the picture. And currently Mint Mobile is offering all three-month plans for $15 per month.

Where the Legere comparisons come in is how the new deal is being announced by Mint. The prepaid MVNO says that it is offering this limited-time deal in response to AT&T raising its pricing for legacy unlimited plans. And when you read the following quote, you'd almost swear it came from the man named the best wireless CEO for several consecutive years. "In response to AT&T’s recent price hikes on legacy unlimited plans, we’re now offering AT&T and Verizon customers a chance to leave their Overpriced Wireless carrier and bring their whole family, best friends, or even casual acquaintances, with them for free!"

Mint Mobile is bringing back the days of former T-Mobile CEO John Legere

Even Reynolds is becoming a little harsher with his comments about Big Mobile raising their prices on his short ads for streaming platforms. I swear, if he refers to Verizon and AT&T as "Dumb and Dumber," I WILL pass out.

There are some important things you need to know about this deal. New customers have to port over their existing numbers from AT&T and Verizon to get the additional lines. And while all three-month plans are available through this deal, if you are ready to sign up, you must do so through this link or this one. And Mint wants you to know: Upfront payment of $45 for 3-month 5GB plan ($15/mo. equiv.) required. Intro rate first 3 months only; then full-price plan options available. Taxes & fees extra. See mintmobile.com.

For those of you who have been missing the Legere era at T-Mobile, it seems that Ryan Reynolds and Mint are trying to bring it back.
