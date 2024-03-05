Want to edit your message? Instagram now lets you, but time is limited









Alongside the editing feature, the recent update also introduces the option to pin up to three of your favorite direct messages at the top of your feed. This is particularly handy for ongoing conversations. To pin a conversation, hold down the conversation tab, locate the dropdown menu, and tap "pin" to prioritize it.









In addition to these changes, the update brings an easier way to manage read receipts. You can now toggle read receipts on or off for all your chats or choose specific ones according to your preference. This gives you greater control over whether others are notified when you've read their messages.



To turn it on or off for all chats:



Go to account settings

Tap Messages and story replies

Tap Show read receipts

Toggle read receipts on or off for all of your chats.

The update also adds some changes to chat themes. There are new DM themes, including trending ones tied to Dune: Part Two or Avatar: The Last Airbender. To switch the theme for a chat, tap the chat name at the top, go into themes, and choose one. Alternatively, you can just press and hold anywhere on the background of an open chat.







The update also lets you save your favorite stickers in your DMs for quick access. Just press and hold the sticker you want to save and you'll find it at the top next time you go to stickers.



In other news, recently, the Galaxy S24 became the first phone to introduce HDR to Instagram . However, leaks suggest that Ultra HDR photos might soon be available on Instagram for more devices , allowing more people to upload higher-quality content and improved visual appeal.

Have you ever wished you could take a message back or noticed a typo right after hitting send? Fortunately, many popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram already offer the option to edit your messages after sending them. Now, Instagram is finally jumping on board with this feature.has recently released a software update for the Instagram app, bringing the long-awaited feature of editing direct messages (DMs). However, there's a catch: you only have a 15-minute window to make any changes. To edit a message, simply press and hold on the sent message, then select "edit" from the dropdown menu.