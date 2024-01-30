Ultra HDR photos might come to Instagram, Snapchat, and other third-party apps

Google is preparing to add Ultra HDR image capture support to the CameraX API.



This will allow apps that utilize the CameraX API to output images in the new JPEG_R format used for Ultra HDR, on devices running Android 14.



JPEG_R is a new type of JPEG file that can contain a gain map in its metadata.





JPEG_R is a new JPEG file format featuring a gain map in its metadata. This innovation allows the rendering of HDR versions on HDR displays and SDR versions on SDR displays.This upcoming change opens up opportunities for social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, as well as third-party camera apps, to incorporate HDR support. Users will have the ability to upload content with higher quality and improved visual appeal.SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) and HDR (High Dynamic Range) are different technologies for displaying image content. SDR is the older and more common standard, while HDR is a newer technology that is becoming increasingly popular.HDR overcomes the limitations of SDR by providing a wider range of colors and brightness. This allows HDR images to appear more realistic and immersive, with more details visible in both dark and bright areas.While it remains uncertain if this functionality will be universally supported across all smartphones with HDR screens, it signifies a promising step toward widespread availability.