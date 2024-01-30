Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Ultra HDR photos might come to Instagram, Snapchat, and other third-party apps

Samsung's Galaxy S24 recently made headlines as the first phone to introduce HDR support for apps like Instagram and Snapchat. Now, it seems more devices are poised to embrace this capability.

According to tipster Mishaal Rahman on X (via Android Authority), Google is in the process of integrating HDR image capture support into the CameraX API. This enhancement will enable apps using the CameraX API to produce images in the new JPEG_R format tailored for Ultra HDR on devices running Android 14.


JPEG_R is a new JPEG file format featuring a gain map in its metadata. This innovation allows the rendering of HDR versions on HDR displays and SDR versions on SDR displays.

This upcoming change opens up opportunities for social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, as well as third-party camera apps, to incorporate HDR support. Users will have the ability to upload content with higher quality and improved visual appeal.

SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) and HDR (High Dynamic Range) are different technologies for displaying image content. SDR is the older and more common standard, while HDR is a newer technology that is becoming increasingly popular.

HDR overcomes the limitations of SDR by providing a wider range of colors and brightness. This allows HDR images to appear more realistic and immersive, with more details visible in both dark and bright areas.

While it remains uncertain if this functionality will be universally supported across all smartphones with HDR screens, it signifies a promising step toward widespread availability.

