Samsung Galaxy S24 is the first-ever phone to bring HDR to Instagram, Snapchat
The Galaxy S24 is undeniably Samsung’s most advanced smartphone to date, not just thanks to its new AI features, but also due to many of the technologies that make it rather unique in a very competitive market.
One of the features that marks a first not just for the South Korean company, but for the entire smartphone market, is the Galaxy S24’s ability to preserve the quality of the pictures when posted on third-party social apps like Instagram and Snapchat.
This means you no longer need to take a screenshot of the camera-like viewfinder when using third-party social apps. Thanks to the partnership between Samsung and Instagram, the full capabilities of the Galaxy S24’s camera can be directly accessed through the social app.
This is definitely an interesting and useful new feature that will allow influencers to level up their posts on Instagram and Snapchat. It’s unclear if the new feature will be added to any of Samsung’s previous flagships or the company’s other Galaxy devices, but it’s quite possible for that to happen later on.
Samsung’s flagship now integrates directly with mobile apps in HDR to upgrade social sharing. Many of the phone’s camera features including nightography and video stabilization will also be available when capturing photos and videos using Instagram’s cameras.
Furthermore, when you want to share a picture from the Gallery, photos are shown in Super HDR and can be shared in their full resolution from the Galaxy S24. Additionally, Super HDR provides Galaxy S24 users with previews before they take a picture they want to share on third-party social apps.
