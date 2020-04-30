Android Tablets

Walmart goes for Amazon's jugular with affordable new tablets running Android 10

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 30, 2020, 10:44 AM

You may not remember this unless you're really passionate about low-cost Android tablets, but Walmart decided to leave its comfort zone for a little while almost a year ago and enter the iPad-dominated market.

Of course, the retailer's self-branded Onn slates were never meant to go after Apple's best-selling tablets, instead aiming to provide stiff competition for Amazon's very popular Fire lineup in the sub-$150 bracket. Although we don't recall seeing Walmart listed among the world's leading tablet vendors in any market reports released since May 2019, it's safe to assume the first-gen 8 and 10-inchers racked up at least some decent sales numbers.

Otherwise, how do you explain the retail giant is back with Pro variants of the aforementioned Android slates running the newest OS version out the box? The 8 and 10.1-inch Onn Pros have unceremoniously surfaced on Walmart's website, but both models are currently listed as out of stock, with both deliveries and in-store pickup unavailable and no word on when we can expect that to change.

Check out the Walmart Onn 8 Pro here



Priced at $99 and $129 respectively, the Pro tablets are not exactly incredibly good-looking, with fairly straightforward designs, chunky screen bezels, and no sign of fingerprint recognition technology or other "modern" features. But compared to their predecessors, they don't sound all that bad, with 32 gigs of internal storage space, undetailed octa-core processors clocked at up to 2.0 GHz, and 10-hour battery life ratings.


Obviously, the most relevant comparison is against Amazon's newest Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 generations, and the Walmart Onn 8 Pro and Onn 10 Pro come out victorious from those as well, at least on paper.

Check out the Walmart Onn 10 Pro here



The 8-inch version is $10 cheaper than Amazon's 32GB Fire HD 8 configuration, sporting better cameras and an extra half a gig of memory, not to mention a clear advantage in processing power. Meanwhile, the Onn 10 Pro comes with a 3GB RAM count, compared to the 2 gigs onboard a Fire HD 10 that's also 20 bucks costlier. The cameras are better too (if you care about that sort of thing on a 10-inch tablet), and although the display resolution is not spelled out, both the Onn 10 Pro and Fire HD 10 are listed as "FHD" devices. 

