Walmart goes for Amazon's jugular with affordable new tablets running Android 10

Of course, the retailer's self-branded Onn slates were never meant to go after Apple's best-selling tablets, instead aiming to provide stiff competition for Amazon's very popular Fire lineup in the sub-$150 bracket. Although we don't recall seeing Walmart listed among the world's leading tablet vendors in any market reports released since May 2019, it's safe to assume the first-gen 8 and 10-inchers racked up at least some decent sales numbers.





Otherwise, how do you explain the retail giant is back with Pro variants of the aforementioned Android slates running the newest OS version out the box? The 8 and 10.1-inch Onn Pros have unceremoniously surfaced on Walmart's website, but both models are currently listed as out of stock, with both deliveries and in-store pickup unavailable and no word on when we can expect that to change.













Priced at $99 and $129 respectively, the Pro tablets are not exactly incredibly good-looking, with fairly straightforward designs, chunky screen bezels, and no sign of fingerprint recognition technology or other "modern" features. But compared to their predecessors, they don't sound all that bad, with 32 gigs of internal storage space, undetailed octa-core processors clocked at up to 2.0 GHz, and 10-hour battery life ratings.





















The 8-inch version is $10 cheaper than Amazon's 32GB Fire HD 8 configuration, sporting better cameras and an extra half a gig of memory, not to mention a clear advantage in processing power. Meanwhile, the Onn 10 Pro comes with a 3GB RAM count, compared to the 2 gigs onboard a Fire HD 10 that's also 20 bucks costlier. The cameras are better too (if you care about that sort of thing on a 10-inch tablet), and although the display resolution is not spelled out, both the Onn 10 Pro and Fire HD 10 are listed as "FHD" devices.