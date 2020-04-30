Walmart goes for Amazon's jugular with affordable new tablets running Android 10
You may not remember this unless you're really passionate about low-cost Android tablets, but Walmart decided to leave its comfort zone for a little while almost a year ago and enter the iPad-dominated market.
Check out the Walmart Onn 8 Pro here
Priced at $99 and $129 respectively, the Pro tablets are not exactly incredibly good-looking, with fairly straightforward designs, chunky screen bezels, and no sign of fingerprint recognition technology or other "modern" features. But compared to their predecessors, they don't sound all that bad, with 32 gigs of internal storage space, undetailed octa-core processors clocked at up to 2.0 GHz, and 10-hour battery life ratings.
Obviously, the most relevant comparison is against Amazon's newest Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 generations, and the Walmart Onn 8 Pro and Onn 10 Pro come out victorious from those as well, at least on paper.
Check out the Walmart Onn 10 Pro here
The 8-inch version is $10 cheaper than Amazon's 32GB Fire HD 8 configuration, sporting better cameras and an extra half a gig of memory, not to mention a clear advantage in processing power. Meanwhile, the Onn 10 Pro comes with a 3GB RAM count, compared to the 2 gigs onboard a Fire HD 10 that's also 20 bucks costlier. The cameras are better too (if you care about that sort of thing on a 10-inch tablet), and although the display resolution is not spelled out, both the Onn 10 Pro and Fire HD 10 are listed as "FHD" devices.