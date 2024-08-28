Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Vivo’s most innovative phone series is getting a new member on September 5

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Vivo’s most innovative phone series is getting a new member on September 5
The Vivo Y series is incredibly popular in China, and for good reason. The Chinese handset maker is trying to bring premium features that are typically reserved for flagships to its mid-range Y series phones.

The level of innovation that Vivo is trying to implement into these Y series phones is unheard of, but that’s one of the main reasons it’s been so successful in China. Earlier today, Vivo’s President and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy, Jia Jingdong, introduced to the world yet another member of the Y series, the Vivo Y300 Pro.

Vivo’s official also confirmed that the Y300 Pro will be introduced in China on September 5, so in less than a week from now. There was no mention of the price, but this is a mid-range phone, so we expect it to be priced accordingly.

What makes the Y300 Pro special is the fact that it comes with Vivo’s Blue Ocean Battery technology. This is the same Silicone-Carbon battery that Vivo is using for its foldables, the X Fold3 and Fold3.

Vivo’s most innovative phone series is getting a new member on September 5


On top of that, the Y300 Pro packs a massive 6,500 mAh battery, one of the few mid-range phones that uses such a large battery. Even so, Vivo’s smartphone remains one of the thinnest on the market since it will be just 7.69mm thick.

But wait, there’s more! Vivo confirmed that the Y300 Pro’s battery features 80W fast charging and reverse charging support. The Chinese company also promises battery lifespan of up to five years, which is a great achievement if true.

Vivo’s most innovative phone series is getting a new member on September 5


Moving on to the phone’s display, the Y300 Pro boasts a 6.77-inch micro-curved display. Its quad-curved design makes it look “fully symmetrical,” which is a rather rare trait for a smartphone. Additionally, the display supports 5,000 nits peak brightness and it’s been certified for blue light filtering.

Vivo also confirmed the Y300 Pro comes with a dual-camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor. A 32-megapixel selfie snapper will be available too. More details about Vivo’s very interesting Y300 Pro are likely to be teased in the coming days, so stay tuned.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless