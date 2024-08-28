Vivo’s most innovative phone series is getting a new member on September 5
The Vivo Y series is incredibly popular in China, and for good reason. The Chinese handset maker is trying to bring premium features that are typically reserved for flagships to its mid-range Y series phones.
The level of innovation that Vivo is trying to implement into these Y series phones is unheard of, but that’s one of the main reasons it’s been so successful in China. Earlier today, Vivo’s President and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy, Jia Jingdong, introduced to the world yet another member of the Y series, the Vivo Y300 Pro.
Vivo’s official also confirmed that the Y300 Pro will be introduced in China on September 5, so in less than a week from now. There was no mention of the price, but this is a mid-range phone, so we expect it to be priced accordingly.
What makes the Y300 Pro special is the fact that it comes with Vivo’s Blue Ocean Battery technology. This is the same Silicone-Carbon battery that Vivo is using for its foldables, the X Fold3 and Fold3.
On top of that, the Y300 Pro packs a massive 6,500 mAh battery, one of the few mid-range phones that uses such a large battery. Even so, Vivo’s smartphone remains one of the thinnest on the market since it will be just 7.69mm thick.
But wait, there’s more! Vivo confirmed that the Y300 Pro’s battery features 80W fast charging and reverse charging support. The Chinese company also promises battery lifespan of up to five years, which is a great achievement if true.
Moving on to the phone’s display, the Y300 Pro boasts a 6.77-inch micro-curved display. Its quad-curved design makes it look “fully symmetrical,” which is a rather rare trait for a smartphone. Additionally, the display supports 5,000 nits peak brightness and it’s been certified for blue light filtering.
Vivo also confirmed the Y300 Pro comes with a dual-camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor. A 32-megapixel selfie snapper will be available too. More details about Vivo’s very interesting Y300 Pro are likely to be teased in the coming days, so stay tuned.
