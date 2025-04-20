Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Vivo will soon unveil the powerful X200 Ultra with its amazing rear camera array

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors Camera Vivo
Photo shows the Vivo X200 Ultra handset which features a very capable camera.
Vivo has been teasing a new smartphone that is more camera than handset, the Vivo X200 Ultra. The device is expected to be officially unveiled next week. To show off the ]versatility of the phone's camera array, Vivo has been displaying images snapped at focal lengths of 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm in a bid to show how well the phone can handle portraits at varying ranges.

The manufacturer has been pushing the idea that the X200 Ultra is more of a great camera that happens to include a phone rather than a smartphone that features a outstanding camera. The main 50MP camera and the 50MP ultra-wide camera both feature a Sony LYT-818 sensor. The ultra-wide camera includes a a 14mm "Hawk Eye" lens that brings in 181% more light to the sensor while hiking the speed of the shutter by 216%. The telephoto camera uses Samsung's HP9 200MP sensor with a six element lens. According to Vivo, it performs 38% better under low-light conditions.

Examples of portrait photos snapped by the Vivo X200 Ultra. | Image credit-Vivo - Vivo will soon unveil the powerful X200 Ultra with its amazing rear camera array
Examples of portrait photos snapped by the Vivo X200 Ultra. | Image credit-Vivo

The Vivo X200 Ultra will employ for the first time Vivo's own AI image processor, the VS1. Supporting 80 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second), the image processor handles bokeh photos that allow the background of a portrait to appear blurry on purpose. The AI image processor will also handle HDR and multi-frame photos taken in real time. The photo system supports focal lengths from 24mm to 100mm, 4K portrait video, and multiple night modes like Supermoon and Starry Sky. The front-facing camera weighs in at 32MP.

The phone carries a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 with a 129Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness measures 4,500 nits. Under the hood you'll find the Snapdragon 8 Elite with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Android 15 is pre-installed and a 6000mAh battery keeps the lights on. The cell charges 90W wired and at 30W wirelessly. The Vivo X200 Ultra comes with an IP69 rating for dust and water protection.

Vivo positions the X200 Ultra as a camera that happens to be a phone. | Image credit-Vivo - Vivo will soon unveil the powerful X200 Ultra with its amazing rear camera array
Vivo positions the X200 Ultra as a camera that happens to be a phone. | Image credit-Vivo

The phone is powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite designed by Qualcomm and manufactured by TSMC using its third-generation 3nm node (N3P). It features an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor although we would have preferred to see it use an ultrasonic biometric scanner instead. The latter is faster and is more accurate.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
So much for free? T-Mobile's damage control backfires spectacularly
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions

Latest News

These are the Samsung Galaxy A series devices reportedly in line to get One UI 8 with Android 16
These are the Samsung Galaxy A series devices reportedly in line to get One UI 8 with Android 16
U.S. plan backfires as sanctions on Chinese chip imports hurts Nvidia and rewards Huawei
U.S. plan backfires as sanctions on Chinese chip imports hurts Nvidia and rewards Huawei
The Easter Bunny brought a deal, letting you get the Motorola Razr+ (2024) at a steal!
The Easter Bunny brought a deal, letting you get the Motorola Razr+ (2024) at a steal!
At $100 off, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are as irresistible as Easter chocolate bunny
At $100 off, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are as irresistible as Easter chocolate bunny
Huawei to power up its Kirin AP for the Pura X unicorn despite U.S. sanctions
Huawei to power up its Kirin AP for the Pura X unicorn despite U.S. sanctions
Nvidia and other chipmakers book 4nm production at TSMC's Arizona fab to avoid tariffs
Nvidia and other chipmakers book 4nm production at TSMC's Arizona fab to avoid tariffs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless