The Vivo X200 series goes global and confirms what we've been fearing

Vivo
Vivo X200 in blue on a black background.
As promised, Vivo's X200 flagship series is going global. It wasn't clear if all of the three models were getting out of China, though:


And… the compact variant, the X200 Pro mini, stays home. We weren't sure if all three would get a global release, but we were hoping that the X200 Pro mini would get abroad.

I'm sure the 6.3-inch compact flagship (yeah, at 6.3 inches it's not the smallest phone, but still) would get a ton of attention and love in western markets.

What's more, it appears that only 50% of the X200 series will be globally available. That's because there's a fourth variant expected in the months to come:

  • Vivo X200 Ultra

Its name gives it away: this will be the most potent X200 model of them all, with a focus on delivering cutting-edge camera hardware and software.

Leaks reveal that the Vivo X200 Ultra will feature Sony's advanced LYT-818 sensor for both its main and ultrawide cameras, marking a notable improvement over the Vivo X200 Pro. While the Pro model also utilizes the LYT-818 sensor for its main camera, it employs a smaller sensor for ultrawide photography.

The LYT-818 boasts a 1/1.28-inch size, a significant upgrade from the 1/2.76-inch ultrawide sensor found in the X200 Pro. This larger sensor is expected to deliver better light sensitivity and superior image quality for ultrawide shots, making it an appealing choice for photography enthusiasts.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is also expected to be a China-exclusive flagship. Such a pity.

Well, at least people around the world will have the chance to experience the Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 models, though no prices have been announced by Vivo.

They're powered by MediaTek’s latest flagship processor, the Dimensity 9400, a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300.

A standout feature of the Dimensity 9400 is its "All Big Core" architecture, which uses only powerful cores, including the Arm Cortex-X925 clocked at over 3.62 GHz. This design delivers up to 35% faster single-task performance and 28% better multitasking efficiency compared to the previous model.

Built using a cutting-edge 3nm process, the chipset also offers improved energy efficiency, enabling devices to perform better while conserving battery life.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

