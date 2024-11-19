Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Vivo X200 Ultra camera specs leak: Dual Sony sensors and a 200MP telephoto camera

Vivo
The Vivo X200 Ultra is shaping up to be a photography powerhouse, with new details about its camera sensors coming from trusted tipster Digital Chat Station. Known for his accurate leaks, the insider shared key information on Chinese social media platform Weibo, confirming that Vivo is equipping the X200 Ultra with cutting-edge camera hardware.

According to the leak, the Vivo X200 Ultra will use Sony’s new LYT-818 sensor for its main and ultrawide cameras. This marks a significant upgrade over the Vivo X200 Pro, which also uses the LYT-818 sensor for its main camera but relies on a smaller sensor for its ultrawide shooter.

The LYT-818 sensor measures 1/1.28 inches, a substantial leap in size compared to the 1/2.76-inch ultrawide sensor on the Vivo X200 Pro. This larger sensor is expected to improve light capture and overall image quality for ultrawide shots, making it a major enhancement for photography enthusiasts.

Custom Samsung HPX sensor powers a 200MP periscope telephoto camera


For its periscope telephoto camera, the Vivo X200 Ultra will reportedly feature a customized Samsung HP9 sensor, rebranded as the HPX. This 200-megapixel sensor is expected to deliver incredible detail and clarity for long-distance shots, further solidifying the X200 Ultra’s reputation as a camera-centric flagship.

Potential changes to the main camera design


While the Vivo X200 Ultra will share the same Sony LYT-818 sensor for its main camera as the X200 Pro, Vivo might introduce enhancements such as a new lens system or even a variable aperture. These adjustments could further elevate the already impressive performance of the X200 Pro’s main camera. Whether Vivo opts for such refinements remains to be seen, but even without them, the X200 Ultra promises a stellar camera experience.

Expected release and performance


The Vivo X200 Ultra is likely to debut in mid-2025, following the release pattern of the Vivo X100 Ultra, which launched in May this year. While exact details are under wraps, the phone is rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring top-tier performance to match its flagship camera setup.

By comparison, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, suggesting the Ultra model will have a significant edge in both photography and overall performance.

Vivo X200 Ultra: A camera-first flagship in the making


With dual Sony LYT-818 sensors, a custom 200MP Samsung HPX periscope telephoto camera, and potential enhancements to the main camera system, the Vivo X200 Ultra is setting its sights on dominating the smartphone photography market. While we await an official launch date, this upcoming flagship is already shaping up to be a top contender for photography enthusiasts and power users alike. Stay tuned for more details as Vivo’s plans come into focus!
Aleksandar Anastasov
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

