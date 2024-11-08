Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Vivo's X200 flagship series could be heading global soon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Vivo
The back of a Vivo X200 smartphone in a dark blue color.
Last month, Chinese smartphone maker vivo launched its X200 flagship series in its home market. Since then, we've been expecting more details on its global release, and it looks like that might be happening sooner rather than later.

A new report hints that the vivo X200 series is gearing up for a global release soon, with vivo's Malaysian branch dropping a teaser on its official Facebook page.

This is the image shared on vivo's Malaysian branch Facebook page. | Image credit – vivo

The vivo X200 lineup has three models: the X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro mini. In the image shared by vivo, we see the X200 Pro alongside what seems to be the X200 Pro mini, given that the green color was exclusive to the mini version in China.

Still, it's unclear which phones will actually launch outside of China. So far, there has been no indication that the mini model will be part of the global release. It's possible that vivo may be planning a green option for the standard X200 in international markets, or someone may have simply used the mini model by mistake since its camera design is nearly identical to the X200's.

The X200 (first image), X200 Pro (second image) and X200 Pro mini, which is the only available in a green color (third image). | Image credit – vivo

I sure do hope it is indeed the mini model that is coming globally because, honestly, I think the world could use more compact smartphones. Though calling a 6.3-inch display "compact" might be a stretch – but hey, that's a whole different debate for another day.

Moving on. While there's no official launch date yet for the X200 series outside China, we'll likely see it roll out by the end of this month or perhaps in early December.

The X200 series certainly looks impressive, at least on paper, since we haven't had a chance to go hands-on with it yet. Under the hood, it runs on MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9400 processor. Camera-wise, the vivo X200 rocks three 50-megapixel sensors, while the Pro model steps it up with a 50 MP main shooter, a massive 200 MP telephoto, and a 50 MP ultrawide camera.

Recommended Stories
In China, the X200 series ships with OriginOS 5, while the global version will come with Funtouch 15 OS based on Android 15. If you're on the hunt for a new Android flagship, I think keeping tabs on its global launch date could be worth your while.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
This obscure phone almost outperformed the OnePlus 13 in Android rankings
This obscure phone almost outperformed the OnePlus 13 in Android rankings

Latest News

OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless