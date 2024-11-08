Vivo's X200 flagship series could be heading global soon
Last month, Chinese smartphone maker vivo launched its X200 flagship series in its home market. Since then, we've been expecting more details on its global release, and it looks like that might be happening sooner rather than later.
A new report hints that the vivo X200 series is gearing up for a global release soon, with vivo's Malaysian branch dropping a teaser on its official Facebook page.
The X200 series certainly looks impressive, at least on paper, since we haven't had a chance to go hands-on with it yet. Under the hood, it runs on MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9400 processor. Camera-wise, the vivo X200 rocks three 50-megapixel sensors, while the Pro model steps it up with a 50 MP main shooter, a massive 200 MP telephoto, and a 50 MP ultrawide camera.
In China, the X200 series ships with OriginOS 5, while the global version will come with Funtouch 15 OS based on Android 15. If you're on the hunt for a new Android flagship, I think keeping tabs on its global launch date could be worth your while.
This is the image shared on vivo's Malaysian branch Facebook page. | Image credit – vivo
The vivo X200 lineup has three models: the X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro mini. In the image shared by vivo, we see the X200 Pro alongside what seems to be the X200 Pro mini, given that the green color was exclusive to the mini version in China.
Still, it's unclear which phones will actually launch outside of China. So far, there has been no indication that the mini model will be part of the global release. It's possible that vivo may be planning a green option for the standard X200 in international markets, or someone may have simply used the mini model by mistake since its camera design is nearly identical to the X200's.
The X200 (first image), X200 Pro (second image) and X200 Pro mini, which is the only available in a green color (third image). | Image credit – vivo
I sure do hope it is indeed the mini model that is coming globally because, honestly, I think the world could use more compact smartphones. Though calling a 6.3-inch display "compact" might be a stretch – but hey, that's a whole different debate for another day.
Moving on. While there's no official launch date yet for the X200 series outside China, we'll likely see it roll out by the end of this month or perhaps in early December.
