Vivo's X200 flagship series could be heading global soon

This is the image shared on vivo's Malaysian branch Facebook page. | Image credit – vivo

The vivo X200 lineup has three models: the X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro mini. In the image shared by vivo, we see the X200 Pro alongside what seems to be the X200 Pro mini, given that the green color was exclusive to the mini version in China.Still, it's unclear which phones will actually launch outside of China. So far, there has been no indication that the mini model will be part of the global release. It's possible that vivo may be planning a green option for the standard X200 in international markets, or someone may have simply used the mini model by mistake since its camera design is nearly identical to the X200's.