Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android

Vivo officially teases that it will release a foldable smartphone

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Vivo officially teases that it will release a foldable smartphone
There is no doubt that foldable phones have become very popular and that, currently, with its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones, Samsung is the king of the foldable phone market. Although Samsung is currently the king, this doesn't mean that there are no other companies that also want a piece of the foldable phone pie. It appears that Vivo will be the next phone manufacturer that will try to get its own piece of the foldable kingdom.

Through an image uploaded on its official Weibo account, Vivo teased its first foldable phone, which is rumored to bear the name Vivo X Fold. The image teases Vivo's upcoming tablet, the Vivo Pad, and the Vivo X Fold, which will apparently have Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 form factor. We already knew that Vivo was working on its own foldable smartphone, but this is the first time Vivo has officially revealed that it has been working on such a device.


Unfortunately, Vivo shared only one image in its Weibo post and didn't specify when we can expect Vivo to reveal its first foldable phone. But in another post, Vivo later stated that on Monday, March 28, the company would announce more surprises. It is very possible that on March 28, Vivo will reveal the launch date of the Vivo X Fold. Also, the phone will likely be launched in China first.

What specs would the Vivo X Fold probably have?


It is rumored that the Vivo X Fold will come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which could be found on the newest flagship phones such as Samsung's Galaxy S22 series and the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone's inner display (when the phone is opened) is rumored to be 8.03 inches with a QHD+ display resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It was also rumored that the Vivo X Fold would come with a 4,600mAh battery and support 80W fast wired and 50W wireless charging speeds.

