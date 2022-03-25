Vivo officially teases that it will release a foldable smartphone





Unfortunately, Vivo shared only one image in its Weibo post and didn't specify when we can expect Vivo to reveal its first foldable phone. But in another post, Vivo later stated that on Monday, March 28, the company would announce more surprises. It is very possible that on March 28, Vivo will reveal the launch date of the Vivo X Fold. Also, the phone will likely be launched in China first.





What specs would the Vivo X Fold probably have?





It is rumored that the Vivo X Fold will come equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which could be found on the newest flagship phones such as Samsung's Galaxy S22 series and the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone's inner display (when the phone is opened) is rumored to be 8.03 inches with a QHD+ display resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It was also rumored that the Vivo X Fold would come with a 4,600mAh battery and support 80W fast wired and 50W wireless charging speeds.

