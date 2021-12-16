Screen sizes of Xiaomi and Vivo’s next foldable phones get leaked by analyst

We have almost reached the end of 2021, and foldable phones are starting to appear like wild pokemon in a Nintendo video game. The Oppo Find N has recently been unveiled
, proving itself a worthy competitor in the foldable market. What’s more, Huawei announced it would release the P50 Pocket on December 23rd
, rumored to be a flip phone, the same approach as the Motorola Razr
.
Now, thanks to a report from famous display analyst Ross Young
, we know that the foldable trend will continue further into 2022, even as early as the first quarter. The report states that both Xiaomi
and Vivo are gearing up to release their own foldables and details about their screen sizes.
Young says that the phone Xiaomi is expected to release will have an 8.1
-inch display, while the one from Vivo will sport an 8.03-inch (of course, we are talking when the phones are opened). Back in July, the analyst was able to accurately predict the screen size of the Oppo Find N and has an overall good track record. In other words, we can trust that his information is likely to be true.
Notably, this will be Vivo’s first jab at the foldable form factor. Given that it is a sister company of Oppo, it is intriguing to see how much inspiration it will take from the Find N. At the very least, Vivo’s foldable phone should be more adapted to the western market, unlike Oppo’s option, which is intended for and sold in China only.
The gears seem to be turning quickly now when it comes to the foldable phones market. Samsung is no longer playing alone in the courtyard and has others to keep it on its toes. The Seoul-based tech giant will have to bring something special in next year’s Galaxy Fold
and Galaxy Flip if it wants to stay ahead of the game.