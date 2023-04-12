Here's when the first foldable with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be officially announced

Vivo, one of the major China-based Android manufacturers out there, will be officially announcing its next generation of foldable devices, the Vivo X Fold 2 and the Vivo X Flip, at an event that will take place on April 20 . Each of these will breathe in the proverbial necks of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4, respectively. The company will also uncover the Vivo Pad 2 during the event, but that slate is definitely less intriguing than its foldable sibs.









But what makes the Vivo X Fold 2 and the Vivo X Flip such intriguing devices? Let's kick it off with the Vivo X Fold 2, which will be making history by being the first foldables with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on board, but also might be among the thinnest foldables we've seen so far, with Vivo's signature faux-leather design nonetheless.





Aside from boasting the latest Qualcomm chip, the Vivo X Fold 2 will come with a larger-than-life 8.03-inch internal AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch external screen with curved design and 120Hz refresh rate. There might be 12GB of RAM on both the rumored 256 and 512GB storage versions of the device. A sizeable 4,800mAh battery, 120 wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging complete the specs sheet.





Camera-wise, the Vivo X Fold 2 will be once again teaming up with photography juggernaut Zeiss, and employ a 50MP main camera using the Sony IMX866 sensor, aided by dual 12MP ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. Rumors also call for in-screen fingerprint scanners on both the external and internal displays.







Meanwhile, the Vivo X Flip 2 will be relying on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, so no Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 goodness here. Still, don't be too quick to shoot down the clamshell foldable, which will boast a rather large external screen that will most likely announce for some advanced interactions with the phone while it's folded.







On the inside, we will find a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz screen refresh rate. Storage-wise, we will find 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of UFS3.1 storage, as well as a 50MP Sony IMX866-powered main camera and a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor. There will also be a pretty decent 4,300mAh battery, notably more than rival clamshells - the Z Flip 4, for example, has a 3,700mAh battery.