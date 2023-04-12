Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Here's when the first foldable with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be officially announced

1
vivo x2
Vivo, one of the major China-based Android manufacturers out there, will be officially announcing its next generation of foldable devices, the Vivo X Fold 2 and the Vivo X Flip, at an event that will take place on April 20. Each of these will breathe in the proverbial necks of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4, respectively. The company will also uncover the Vivo Pad 2 during the event, but that slate is definitely less intriguing than its foldable sibs.

But what makes the Vivo X Fold 2 and the Vivo X Flip such intriguing devices? Let's kick it off with the Vivo X Fold 2, which will be making history by being the first foldables with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on board, but also might be among the thinnest foldables we've seen so far, with Vivo's signature faux-leather design nonetheless.

Aside from boasting the latest Qualcomm chip, the Vivo X Fold 2 will come with a larger-than-life 8.03-inch internal AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch external screen with curved design and 120Hz refresh rate. There might be 12GB of RAM on both the rumored 256 and 512GB storage versions of the device. A sizeable 4,800mAh battery, 120 wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging complete the specs sheet.

Camera-wise, the Vivo X Fold 2 will be once again teaming up with photography juggernaut Zeiss, and employ a 50MP main camera using the Sony IMX866 sensor, aided by dual 12MP ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. Rumors also call for in-screen fingerprint scanners on both the external and internal displays.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X Flip 2 will be relying on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, so no Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 goodness here. Still, don't be too quick to shoot down the clamshell foldable, which will boast a rather large external screen that will most likely announce for some advanced interactions with the phone while it's folded.

On the inside, we will find a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz screen refresh rate. Storage-wise, we will find 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of UFS3.1 storage, as well as a 50MP Sony IMX866-powered main camera and a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor. There will also be a pretty decent 4,300mAh battery, notably more than rival clamshells - the Z Flip 4, for example, has a 3,700mAh battery.

Popular stories

No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7a: Google's lineup for 2023, done right
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7a: Google's lineup for 2023, done right
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now
Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now
Escape carrier control with this no trade-in iPhone 13 deal (renewed)
Escape carrier control with this no trade-in iPhone 13 deal (renewed)
Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is on sale at $300 off in multiple variants
Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is on sale at $300 off in multiple variants
Useful new features are coming to YouTube Premium
Useful new features are coming to YouTube Premium
Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
Samsung upgrading the iPhone 15 display to Pro brightness with M12 OLED
Samsung upgrading the iPhone 15 display to Pro brightness with M12 OLED
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless