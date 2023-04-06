Live image of the unannounced Vivo X Flip surfaces
Last month we showed you a render and passed along rumored specs of the latest clamshell flip phone that is expected to shortly join the Motorola Razr (2022), Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the new Oppo Find N2 Flip. That would be the Vivo X Flip. Today, a post made on the Chinese social media site Weibo by Digital Chat Station (via Playfuldroid, via 91mobiles) showed a live image of the Vivo X Flip sporting a round camera module and an external display.
Rumored specs for the Vivo X Flip include a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ (1080p) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The clamshell flipper will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will most likely include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
The rear camera array is expected to include a camera backed by the 50MP Sony IMX866 sensor with a wide-angle camera driven by the 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor. The device will have a front-facing 32MP camera for selfies and video chats.
At left, a live image of the Vivo X Flip with a zoomed-in image on the right
The 4400mAh battery keeping the lights on the Vivo X Flip will be slightly larger than the 4300mAh battery on Oppo's new foldable clamshell. It also beats out the Galaxy Z Fold 4's 3700mAh battery capacity and the 3500mAh battery capacity on the Motorola Razr (2022).
Vivo already released the Vivo X Fold last year and the sequel is expected to be released sometime this month with an extremely thin design. A reviewer was able to get his hands on the phone and screenshots from a video he made show how svelte the device is. We could see Vivo introduce the X Fold 2 and X Flip together during the same event sometime this month.
Both Vivo and Oppo are owned by China's BBK Electronics. This is the same firm that owns the Realme, OnePlus, and iQOO brands.
