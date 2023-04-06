Live image of the unannounced Vivo X Flip surfaces





Rumored specs for the Vivo X Flip include a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ (1080p) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The clamshell flipper will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will most likely include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.







The rear camera array is expected to include a camera backed by the 50MP Sony IMX866 sensor with a wide-angle camera driven by the 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor. The device will have a front-facing 32MP camera for selfies and video chats.









The 4400mAh battery keeping the lights on the Vivo X Flip will be slightly larger than the 4300mAh battery on Oppo's new foldable clamshell. It also beats out the Galaxy Z Fold 4's 3700mAh battery capacity and the 3500mAh battery capacity on the Motorola Razr (2022).





Vivo already released the Vivo X Fold last year and the sequel is expected to be released sometime this month with an extremely thin design. A reviewer was able to get his hands on the phone and screenshots from a video he made show how svelte the device is . We could see Vivo introduce the X Fold 2 and X Flip together during the same event sometime this month.



